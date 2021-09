SPRINGDALE -- Shiloh Christian's biggest challenge in 2021 might not be listed on its schedule. In fact, it might not be an opponent at all. The Saints rolled to a 14-1 mark and the Class 4A state championship last season, missing a perfect season by just one point in a 27-26 nonconference loss to Sand Springs (Okla.) Page. The challenge for the loaded Saints, who return most of that championship team, will be to avoid complacency.