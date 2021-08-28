Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

U.S. Supreme Court strikes down CDC's eviction moratorium as Black America remains at risk...Evictions filings are happening in the Black community at a disproportionate rate, a report by the Aspen Institute says...By Clevelandurbannews.com

By Our Writers
clevelandurbannews.com
 6 days ago

WASHINGTON, D.C.- I n a 6-3 decision, the U.S. Supreme court on Thursday struck down the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) eviction moratorium saying the federal agency lacked authority to issue such a mandate and paving the way for a flood of evictions nationwide as new variants of the coronavirus continue to emerge and Black America embraces itself to be among those hardest hit by the never-ending eviction crisis.

clevelandurbannews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#U S Supreme Court#Black America#The Aspen Institute#Cdc#Clevelandurbannews Com#The U S Supreme Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Evictions
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Congress & CourtsUnion Leader

Supreme Court ends CDC's pandemic residential eviction moratorium

WASHINGTON - The Supreme Court on Thursday ended the pandemic-related federal moratorium on residential evictions imposed by President Joe Biden's administration in a challenge to the policy brought by a coalition of landlords and real estate trade groups. The justices, who in June had left in place a prior ban...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
WHYY

U.S. appeals court refuses to end CDC’s eviction moratorium

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?. A federal appeals court on Friday allowed the COVID-19-related pause on evictions imposed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to remain in place, setting up a likely battle before the nation’s highest court. A...
Congress & Courtsblogforarizona.net

SCOTUS Strikes Down CDC Eviction Moratorium

Update to CDC Announces New Eviction Moratorium, Likely To Face Challenge Before The Radicalized Republican Supreme Court. There is a legal axiom that “the wheels of justice turn slowly.” This is not always the case. Favored groups, in this case property owners and big corporations that manage apartments and other multi-family housing units, can get favored treatment in our courts.
Arkansas StatePosted by
CBS News

"They said they were vitamins": Inmates in Arkansas jail say they were unknowingly given ivermectin to treat COVID-19

An Arkansas doctor under investigation for prescribing an anti-parasite drug called ivermectin to jail detainees with COVID-19, even though federal health officials specifically warn against it, has said that those patients took the drug willingly. But several inmates at the Washington County jail say that is not the case — that they were given the pills with no indication of what they really were.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

Former FBI agent who worked on still-secret FBI 9/11 case says hijackers had U.S.-based support network

President Biden signed an executive order Friday directing the Department of Justice to oversee a declassification review of some documents related to the 9/11 attacks, amid pressure from families of victims who are demanding to know if Saudi Arabia helped the hijackers. The order requires the attorney general to release any declassified documents in the next six months.
Militarycheckyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Was Hunter Biden Arrested By The Military?

A post shared on Facebook claims the U.S. military recently arrested Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, as he was attempting to re-enter the country. There is no evidence Biden was arrested by the military. The claim originated from a website that says it publishes satire. Fact Check:
Texas StatePosted by
Fox News

Pelosi’s Texas visit draws GOP backlash amid Afghanistan crisis

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi traveled to Texas this week to tout health care aspects of the Biden administration’s "Build Back Better" agenda – but a Republican spokeswoman said Pelosi's timing was all wrong. After a deadly Kabul airport attack in Afghanistan left 13 U.S. service members dead last month, the...
U.S. Politicshngn.com

Two New $1,400 Stimulus Checks Are On Their Way; Are You Eligible for Both Payments?

Two more stimulus checks might be on the way, as legislators aim to generate enough money from corporate taxes to cover the $1,400 stimulus payments. Democrats are set to draft the spending package after accepting President Joe Biden's $3.5 trillion budget proposals following two earlier rounds of payments in March and December of last year. Meanwhile, since July 15, two of the six child tax credit payments have been made.
Los Angeles County, CAPosted by
Deadline

Mu Covid Variant: Los Angeles Officials Say First Cases Of New Strain Have Arrived

Dr. Anthony Fauci on Thursday said U.S. public health officials are “keeping a very close eye” on a new variant of Covid-19 that was first detected in Colombia. Known as B.1.621 or the “Mu variant” according to the World Health Organization nomenclature, it has “a constellation of mutations that indicate potential properties of immune escape,” according to a WHO report released on Monday. “Preliminary data presented to the Virus Evolution Working Group show a reduction in neutralization capacity of convalescent and vaccine era similar to that seen for the Beta variant, but this needs to be confirmed by further studies.” Today, the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy