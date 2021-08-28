U.S. Supreme Court strikes down CDC's eviction moratorium as Black America remains at risk...Evictions filings are happening in the Black community at a disproportionate rate, a report by the Aspen Institute says...By Clevelandurbannews.com
WASHINGTON, D.C.- I n a 6-3 decision, the U.S. Supreme court on Thursday struck down the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) eviction moratorium saying the federal agency lacked authority to issue such a mandate and paving the way for a flood of evictions nationwide as new variants of the coronavirus continue to emerge and Black America embraces itself to be among those hardest hit by the never-ending eviction crisis.clevelandurbannews.com
