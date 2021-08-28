Cancel
High School

District 8-2A Div. II Week 1 Report: Santo rallies past Rio Vista in opener

By Daniel Youngblood
bigcountrypreps.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSanto 14, Rio Vista 12 — Trailing 12-8 heading into the final quarter, the Wildcats got a five-yard touchdown run from Sam Henderson with a little more than eight minutes remaining in the game to earn a come-from-behind win over the Eagles. Santo (1-0) was outgained 228-177 and lost the...

