Metroid Dread Teases Kraid, Mysterious New Enemies

By Jack Finger
mxdwn.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMetroid: Dread is coming soon, and Nintendo has been drip-feeding us information at a steady rate. Plenty of blog-posts have shed light on the game leading up to its release, but this latest bit of news will definitely make longtime Metroid fans excited. In the game’s latest trailer, Samus is shown facing off against Kraid: a classic Metroid boss who’s remained a fan favorite ever since his first appearance in the very first Metroid. The gigantic alien hasn’t been seen in 17 years after being killed in Metroid: Zero Mission on the Gameboy Advance, but he’ll be back again in Metroid: Dread.

Nintendo streamed a trailer for the new 2D game in the Metroid series titled. on Friday. The company will stream another new trailer on August 27. Nintendo announced the game during its Nintendo Direct E3 2021 presentation in June. The game will launch for the Nintendo Switch on October 8. This will be the first 2D non-remake game in the Metroid series in over 19 years since the release of Metroid Fusion for Game Boy Advance in 2002.

