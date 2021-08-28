Metroid Dread Teases Kraid, Mysterious New Enemies
Metroid: Dread is coming soon, and Nintendo has been drip-feeding us information at a steady rate. Plenty of blog-posts have shed light on the game leading up to its release, but this latest bit of news will definitely make longtime Metroid fans excited. In the game's latest trailer, Samus is shown facing off against Kraid: a classic Metroid boss who's remained a fan favorite ever since his first appearance in the very first Metroid. The gigantic alien hasn't been seen in 17 years after being killed in Metroid: Zero Mission on the Gameboy Advance, but he'll be back again in Metroid: Dread.
