Ascension Parish Public Schools Superintendent David Alexander released an update Sept. 3 as the Hurricane Ida recovery efforts carried on this week. I know you will all agree, this has been yet another challenging event for the Ascension community. We are grateful that the impact of Hurricane Ida was not as dramatic in Ascension Parish as we have seen in other areas near to us. However, we recognize that the impact to the Ascension community has created significant challenges due to damage of personal property and has created a temporary but substantial challenge to normal routines.