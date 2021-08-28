Cancel
Football

District 4-2A Div. I Week 1 Report: Loboes open with big win over Clyde

By Evan Ren
bigcountrypreps.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCisco 49, Clyde 7 — Cisco pounded out 458 yards rushing and limited Clyde to 248 yards in total offense to win the season opener for both clubs. Hunter Long rushed for 251 yards, threw for 32 and accounted for three touchdowns to lead the Loboes (1-0). Trenton Huston added 142 yards rushing and two scores on only 10 carries.

Cisco
Football
Sports
