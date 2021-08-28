Cancel
District 5-2A Div. II Week 1 Report: Turnovers doom Roscoe in loss to Hawley

By Daniel Youngblood
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHawley 34, Roscoe 14 — Five Roscoe turnovers, including two pick-sixes, proved costly as Roscoe dropped its season opener to Hawley. The Plowboys (0-1) limited the Bearcats to just 287 yards of total offense but were unable to overcome their offensive miscues — two of which resulted in touchdowns for Hawley.

