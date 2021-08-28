Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

New state system to take over crime victim notifications starting Sept. 8

By LORI PILGER Lincoln Journal Star
tribuneledgernews.com
 6 days ago

Crime victims in Nebraska who signed up to get notification by email, phone call or text through the VINE service when their perpetrators are released got notifications this week that the state no long will be participating in the program. Don Arp Jr., executive director of the Nebraska Crime Commission,...

www.tribuneledgernews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Notification System#Domestic Violence#Prison#Vine Lrb#Nevcap#Journal Star#Nevcap Nebraska Gov#The Crime Commission#The Nebraska Vine Service
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Holly Springs, MSSouth Reporter

State taking over prison

The state is taking over the operation of the Marshall County Correctional Facility in Holly Springs. Sheriff Kenny Dickerson announced the pull-out of Management Training Corporation at a recent board of supervisors meeting. MTC has managed the facility since August 2012. Commissioner Burl Cain said last week Mississippi Department of...
Idaho StateTwin Falls Times-News

Crapo: Securing resources for Idaho crime victims

Crime victims in Idaho and across our country deserve full access to resources after a traumatic experience. Ensuring funds intended for helping crime victims recover are only used for that purpose is central to making progress in decreasing the impact of violent crime and supporting victims. The U.S. Senate unanimously passed H.R. 1652, the Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) Fix to Sustain the Crime Victims Fund Act of 2021, or VOCA Fix Act. The U.S. House of Representatives previously passed the bill by a vote of 384 to 38; shortly after, President Biden signed this needed legislation into law. For decades, the Victims of Crime Act has provided critical funding to victims’ service organizations and direct compensation to victims of crime, including those in Idaho. This new law ensures all fines, even those from non-prosecution agreements, go to help victims.
Hawaii Statestaradvertiser.com

Hawaii inmates reach settlement with state in class action lawsuit

A settlement has been reached between Hawaii inmates and Max Otani, director of the state’s Department of Public Safety, in a class action lawsuit challenging the department’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. DPS and representatives of the inmate class said in a joint statement that the settlement is “fair, adequate,...
Arkansas StatePosted by
CBS News

"They said they were vitamins": Inmates in Arkansas jail say they were unknowingly given ivermectin to treat COVID-19

An Arkansas doctor under investigation for prescribing an anti-parasite drug called ivermectin to jail detainees with COVID-19, even though federal health officials specifically warn against it, has said that those patients took the drug willingly. But several inmates at the Washington County jail say that is not the case — that they were given the pills with no indication of what they really were.
Politicsmarketresearchtelecast.com

“They were executed because they were black”: they pardoned seven African Americans 70 years after they were subjected to the electric chair in the US

Justice, 70 years later. The Governor of Virginia awarded a posthumous pardon to seven African American men executed in 1951 for the rape of a white woman, after an investigation and prosecutions marked by racism. The democrat Ralph Northam announced his decision after meeting descendants of these men known as...
Lawthetrace.org

Remington Subpoena Draws Outrage From Sandy Hook Families

Remington subpoenas school records of five children, four teachers killed at Sandy Hook. The bankrupt gunmaker, whose Bushmaster AR-15 was used to kill 26 people in the 2012 shooting, made the request in a court filing this week in Connecticut court. It’s part of the yearslong legal case that nine families brought against the company for deceptive marketing of that weapon. The request asked for five childrens’ academic, attendance, and disciplinary records and four educators’ school records. In a response, a lawyer for families asked that their records be sealed: “There is no conceivable way that these children’s ‘application and admission paperwork, attendance records, transcripts, report cards, [and] disciplinary records,’ to name only some of the things sought by the subpoena, will assist Remington in its defense, and the plaintiffs do not understand why Remington would invade the families’ privacy with such a request,” the lawyer wrote. Last month, Remington offered Sandy Hook families nearly $33 million if they’d agree to settle before a looming trial.
Lima, OHhometownstations.com

Crime Victim Services to hold guided discussion on crime in Lima

Crime Victim Services is looking for the residents of Lima to come together to better the community. Crime Victim Services with the support of United Way Greater Lima will be holding a guided discussion for 6th ward residents about crime in the 6th ward. The event will have childcare for people with children, and a dinner provided to those in attendance. The discussion is open to any resident of Lima, which will identify the leading causes of harm, how they can eliminate violence, develop appropriate community responses, and have the voices heard of the residents, and to make the community safer.
New Orleans, LAtheneworleanstribune.com

Marijuana Decriminalization Ordinance Takes Effect on Sept. 15 in New Orleans

The City Council has passed several major agenda items authored by Council President Helena Moreno to end penalties for small amounts of cannabis possession and pardon roughly ten thousand convictions and pending cases. Supporters say the move will help gain community trust with police and allow New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) officers to focus their efforts on reducing recent spikes in violent crime.

Comments / 0

Community Policy