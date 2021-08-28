Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Reynoldsburg, OH

Alliance marks start of new development work with Kmart demolition and flying tomatoes

By Marc Kovac, The Columbus Dispatch
tribuneledgernews.com
 6 days ago

The Reynoldsburg High School marching band offered an extended drumroll Saturday as an excavator started ripping the facade off the former Kmart at Main Street and Brice Road. Then the tomatoes started flying — hundreds of them, in true Reynoldsburg fashion — and splatting against the soon-to-be-demolished vacant building that is set to become home to a mixed-used development, anchored by the national headquarters of the Christian and Missionary Alliance family of churches.

www.tribuneledgernews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Reynoldsburg, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Government
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Business
State
Ohio State
Reynoldsburg, OH
Business
City
Alliance, OH
City
Dublin, OH
City
Grandview Heights, OH
City
Reynoldsburg, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kmart#Restaurants#Tomatoes#Reynoldsburg High School#Christian#Buildout#Ethiopian#Eritrean#Muslim#Buddhist#Protestant#Grandview Yard#Missionary Alliance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Retail
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

COVID-19 booster shots: Health agencies advise they need more data before issuing guidance

Health officials have advised the White House that regulators need more time to review necessary data before approving a COVID-19 booster shot plan. The guidance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is that both agencies have so far only accumulated enough data to suggest that some individuals who received the Pfizer vaccine should get a booster shot.

Comments / 0

Community Policy