Among Disney fans, information (and disinformation) and rumors and gossip and speculation and complaints about the new Genie service have all been flying around for the past two weeks. If you were avoiding media for all of that time, let me catch you up to speed on the pertinent facts. You know those lines at Walt Disney World and Disneyland that were used for people that had FastPass+ or MaxPass, or people that were utilizing child swap or DAS? Yeah, those. They’re getting a super-cool new name: Lightning Lanes. Oooooooh. Ahhhhhhh. And in order to access them, you can use a brand new service with another super-cool new name: Genie+.