Legendary boxer Oscar De La Hoya revealed that he was raped at age 13 ahead of his comeback to the boxing ring next weekend. De La Hoya, who is now 48 years old, makes his return to the boxing ring next Saturday night when he takes on former UFC light heavyweight champion Vitor Belfort in a highly-anticipated boxing match between two veterans of combat sports. For De La Hoya, this will be the first time that he has stepped into the ring since he lost to Manny Pacquiao in 2008. For the past 13 years, he has been the head of Golden Boy promotions, but with Triller Fight Club holding events featuring veterans of combat sports, De La Hoya will box again.