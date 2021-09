Clear Creek ISD trustees and district leaders reviewed the results of an equity audit, that was first commissioned in December 2020, during the Aug. 23 board meeting. No agenda items at the meeting involved implementation of any specifics from the audit, which was conducted by Curriculum Management Solutions, Inc. Trustees, Superintendent Eric Williams and Robert Bayard, deputy superintendent of curriculum and instruction, emphasized CCISD is not planning to act on every recommendation given by CMSi.