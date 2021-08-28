Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orangeburg, SC

‘We want this project to be transformative’: Walkability and one-way street in RR Corner plans

By Gene Zaleski
Times and Democrat
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn architectural design firm has presented the City of Orangeburg with three different possibilities for the redevelopment of Railroad Corner. The possibilities range from complete building preservation to an entirely new development. Each scenario calls for top-floor residential, ground-level retail/commercial, cultural/museum space and parking. They also call for green space...

thetandd.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, SC
Orangeburg, SC
Government
City
Orangeburg, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Walkability#Design Council#Perkins Will#P W#Scdot#Rr Corner#Unc Dfi#Thetandd Com#The State Theater#The College Soda Shop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Architecture
News Break
Politics
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

COVID-19 booster shots: Health agencies advise they need more data before issuing guidance

Health officials have advised the White House that regulators need more time to review necessary data before approving a COVID-19 booster shot plan. The guidance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is that both agencies have so far only accumulated enough data to suggest that some individuals who received the Pfizer vaccine should get a booster shot.

Comments / 0

Community Policy