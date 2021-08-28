Ty Simpson continues stellar start to senior season against Tennessee powerhouse
Alabama’s quarterback commit, Ty Simpson has put two strong performances up to start his last season of high school football. Simpson continued his impressive start by throwing for 245 yards and two touchdowns against Peabody High School Friday. He also added a score on the ground and 137 rushing yards. Unfortunately, that was not enough to defeat the Golden Tide, who have won 39 games in a row.tdalabamamag.com
Comments / 0