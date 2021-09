Friday night was time for the debut of the 2021 Brighton Cardinals. Under the guidance of Head Coach Mike David, the Cardinals started the season 1-0 with a dominating 38-0 victory over the St. Benedict Eagles. The home debut for Brighton featured big plays for the defense keeping the Eagles scoreless. And the Cardinal offense shined behind runs from Ty Stark and Braxton Sharp on the night. Brighton’s win launched the Cardinals into this week’s Power 10 rankings at No. 8. If the Cardinals look to move up in the standings, they’ll have to take down a visiting Northpoint Christian this Friday at 7 p.m. Meanwhile the Eagles will have their home opener against the defending Power 10 champion Bartlett Panthers this Friday.