Georgica Pond has been closed to swimming and the taking of crabs, fish, or other marine life owing to a bloom of toxic cyanobacteria, blue-green algae. The East Hampton Town Trustees, who have jurisdiction over the pond and many other town waterways and bottomlands as well as beaches, closed the pond on Aug. 18, citing levels of algae exceeding the state threshold. The public has been asked to keep children and pets away from the pond and to rinse off after any exposure to the water.