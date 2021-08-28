Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lake, McCook, Miner, Minnehaha, Moody by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 14:30:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-28 14:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Lake; McCook; Miner; Minnehaha; Moody A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN MOODY...SOUTHERN LAKE...NORTHWESTERN MINNEHAHA SOUTHEASTERN MINER AND NORTHEASTERN MCCOOK COUNTIES At 329 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Orland, or 10 miles southwest of Lake Herman State Park, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Orland around 340 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Lake Herman State Park, Madison, Wentworth and Chester. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH