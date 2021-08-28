Special Weather Statement issued for Lake, Porter by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-28 16:31:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-28 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lake; Porter THUNDERSTORMS WITH GUSTY WINDS THIS AFTERNOON Widely scattered thunderstorms will continue developing across northern Illinois and northwestern Indiana this afternoon. The strongest thunderstorms will produce torrential downpours, frequent lightning, and gusty winds strong enough to down small tree limbs and tented structures. Many areas will stay dry, however. Keep an eye to the sky, and move indoors if you hear thunder.alerts.weather.gov
