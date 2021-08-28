Cancel
Boone County, IL

Special Weather Statement issued for Boone, Central Cook, De Kalb, DuPage, Eastern Will, Grundy by NWS

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-28 17:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-28 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Boone; Central Cook; De Kalb; DuPage; Eastern Will; Grundy; Kane; Kankakee; Kendall; La Salle; Lake; Lee; McHenry; Northern Cook; Northern Will; Ogle; Southern Cook; Southern Will; Winnebago THUNDERSTORMS WITH GUSTY WINDS THIS AFTERNOON Widely scattered thunderstorms will continue developing across northern Illinois and northwestern Indiana this afternoon. The strongest thunderstorms will produce torrential downpours, frequent lightning, and gusty winds strong enough to down small tree limbs and tented structures. Many areas will stay dry, however. Keep an eye to the sky, and move indoors if you hear thunder.

