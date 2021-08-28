Cancel
NFL

Gardner Minshew traded to the Philadelphia Eagles

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePer Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Jaguars are trading QB Gardner Minshew to the Eagles for a conditional 2022 sixth-round pick. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Minshew's days in Jacksonville had been numbered as soon as the Jaguars drafted QB Trevor Lawrence first overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, so this is a move that was somewhat to be expected. The more interesting piece is the landing spot for Minshew as he joins the Eagles and QB Jalen Hurts. The Eagles had been linked with adding another QB behind Hurts for some time, the question of course being is would this be a move to add depth or to potentially challenge Hurts. Right now, given the draft capital involved, a sixth round pick that can turn into a fifth rounder based on playing time, it would seem that Hurts isn't in trouble of losing his job. However, this could be the change of scenery needed for Minshew and given the lack of long term commitment from the Eagles towards Hurts, Minshew could be in the conversation for starting QB in the future. Minshew played in nine games for the Jaguars in 2020 and compiled 2,259 yards for 16 TD's and five interceptions. This move automatically gives the Eagles an improvement at the backup QB spot with a high upside player that could step in on short notice if needed. For fantasy football purposes, unless Hurts suffers an injury, Minshew is unlikely to have much fantasy appeal in 2021.

