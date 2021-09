After getting through the first two match weeks of the Premier League campaign with four points, the schedule is set to get a bit more hectic. A midweek Carabao Cup match at Huddersfield Town, before a visit to Brighton & Hove Albion on the weekend follows the recent Saturday tilt against Leeds United; the Toffees cannot rest on their laurels even as the first international break beckons, as doing well in domestic cups is of course, massively important for the club just like every year.