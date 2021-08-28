Cameron Smith shoots 3-under 69 in round three of the BMW Championship
In the second round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Cameron Smith makes birdie on the par-5 12th hole. Cameron Smith hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Smith finished his day tied for 32nd at 7 under; Patrick Cantlay and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 1st at 21 under; Sungjae Im is in 3rd at 18 under; and Sergio Garcia, Rory McIlroy, Abraham Ancer, and Sam Burns are tied for 4th at 17 under.www.pgatour.com
