Jhonattan Vegas shoots Even-par 72 in round three of the BMW Championship

PGA Tour
 6 days ago

In the opening round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Jhonattan Vegas makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole. Jhonattan Vegas hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Vegas finished his day tied for 49th at 5 under; Patrick Cantlay and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 1st at 21 under; Sungjae Im is in 3rd at 18 under; and Sergio Garcia, Rory McIlroy, Abraham Ancer, and Sam Burns are tied for 4th at 17 under.

