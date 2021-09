The Deshaun Watson situation is coming to a boil. The trade talks are ‘ramping up’, once again, like they did a month ago, but these rumors have been extinguished to some extent. The Texans aren’t getting what they want, and teams, with the sexual assault civil cases pending, aren’t going all in to acquire Houston’s franchise quarterback. Plus, without knowing what the incoming draft picks will be worth, it would take an enormous package for the Texans to move on from Watson right now. The Texans are better off keeping Watson until next next offseason.