Jason Kokrak delivers a bogey-free 7-under 65 in the third at the BMW Championship

PGA Tour
 6 days ago

In the third round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Jason Kokrak makes a 25-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th hole. In his third round at the BMW Championship, Jason Kokrak hit 9 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Kokrak finished his day tied for 16th at 10 under; Patrick Cantlay and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 1st at 21 under; Sungjae Im is in 3rd at 18 under; and Sergio Garcia, Rory McIlroy, Abraham Ancer, and Sam Burns are tied for 4th at 17 under.

www.pgatour.com

