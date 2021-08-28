Jason Kokrak delivers a bogey-free 7-under 65 in the third at the BMW Championship
In the third round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Jason Kokrak makes a 25-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th hole. In his third round at the BMW Championship, Jason Kokrak hit 9 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Kokrak finished his day tied for 16th at 10 under; Patrick Cantlay and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 1st at 21 under; Sungjae Im is in 3rd at 18 under; and Sergio Garcia, Rory McIlroy, Abraham Ancer, and Sam Burns are tied for 4th at 17 under.www.pgatour.com
