What to Make of the Latest Watson Reports?

By Alain Poupart
Posted by 
AllDolphins
AllDolphins
 6 days ago

Yes, like it or not, there's talk again of the Miami Dolphins looking to land quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Two weeks before the start of the regular season, as well as three days before the leaguewide roster cutdown day, a report from Charles Robinson of Yahoo.com suggests the Dolphins have become the front-runners to acquire the three-time Pro Bowl quarterback who is facing almost two dozen accusations of sexual misconduct.

This, of course, brings up all kinds of questions:

-- Why would any team trade for a quarterback facing possible NFL disciplinary action and/or criminal charges?

-- What team possibly would consider giving the Texans the kind of return they're seeking?

-- Why would this happen now instead of earlier when the situation pretty much was the same?

-- Aren't the Dolphins committed to going with Tua Tagovailoa as their starting quarterback?

-- Why the Dolphins and not other teams mentioned as possible suitors earlier, such as Denver, Carolina and Philadelphia?

The reason for acquiring Watson is pretty simple: He's a 25-year-old bona fide franchise quarterback who instantly would become the Dolphins' best player at the position since Dan Marino ended his Hall of Fame career after the 1999 season.

And, yes, he would represent a major upgrade over Tagovailoa, even with the apparent steps forward Tua has shown since the end of his rookie season.

In terms of the other questions, it's difficult to envision any team giving the Texans want they want in return because, as Robinson pointed out, any potential suitor would want to have some kind of protection related to the picks it would surrender in case Watson becomes unavailable to play because of his legal issues.

As for why this would come up now instead of earlier in the summer, well, it probably has to do with the impending roster cuts, as well as the asking price at the moment.

Watson still counts on the Texans' active roster and he's made it clear he doesn't want to play for Houston anymore and it's now apparent the team wants to move on as well, and carrying him on the 53-man roster doesn't seem very appealing for the organization at this point.

Houston ultimately might budge on its asking price to close the door on the Watson chapter of its history, and that obviously would help facilitate a trade — if one is to happen.

Watson also has a no-trade clause in his contract — he signed an extension with the Texans in September 2020 — and Robinson's report suggests that's played a role in the Dolphins' status as favorites to land him because Miami is his preferred destination.

Another report, this one by Denver reporter Benjamin Allbright, suggests a major reason Watson wants to play for the Dolphins is the chance to be reunited with wide receiver Will Fuller V, who signed with Miami as an unrestricted free agent in the offseason.

To be sure, any team trading for Watson would have to answer questions about bringing in a player with multiple sexual misconduct, particularly when that player is a quarterback.

This story is going to make for an interesting next couple of days, to say the least.

