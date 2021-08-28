Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Farmington, NM

What's up: News headlines in Farmington

Posted by 
Farmington Voice
Farmington Voice
 6 days ago

(FARMINGTON, NM) The news in Farmington never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Farmington / krqe.com

Farmington man sentenced to over eight years in sex abuse case

Farmington man sentenced to over eight years in sex abuse case

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Farmington man was sentenced on August 25 in federal court to eight years and six months for the sexual abuse of a minor in Indian Country. Officials say Larry Nathaniel, 65, committed the offense in the family home of the victim in San Juan County on the Navajo Nation on February 24, 2019. Read more

Comments
avatar

This happened back in 2019 and you just convicted on how slow is the government you can get the FTA approved and get mandates for soldiers and hours but this takes two years

1 like

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Farmington / the-journal.com

School district donates land to city of Farmington, possibly for an ‘all-abilities park’

School district donates land to city of Farmington, possibly for an ‘all-abilities park’

FARMINGTON – Farmington Municipal Schools donated the site of the former Tibbetts Middle School and Emma Weaver Library to the city of Farmington to potentially be used as an all-abilities park. The city and school district put out a joint news release saying the donation was set in motion three... Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Farmington / daily-times.com

Calendar of events

Calendar of events

The Makers Market, featuring local vendors selling fresh produce, artwork, clothing, food and more, will be held from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26 in Orchard Park at the corner of Main Street and Orchard Avenue in downtown Farmington. Call 505-320-0615. Barryn Vaughan performs magic tricks at 6 p.m.... Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
San Juan County / daily-times.com

These candidates are running for municipal, school board positions in the Nov. 2 election

These candidates are running for municipal, school board positions in the Nov. 2 election

AZTEC — The San Juan County Clerk’s Office was a hub of activity on Aug. 24 as area residents applied to be candidates for the upcoming Nov. 2 local election. The Nov. 2 elections will feature 32 different races stemming from school boards, soil/sanitation/water district seats and municipal elections across San Juan County. Read more

Comments
avatar

Should run a half a mile every morning I don’t care people need to hear the truth….

avatar

Get rid of all the incumbents. We need new people on the school boards that aren’t politicians and will listen to the parents.

Comments / 0

Farmington Voice

Farmington Voice

Farmington, NM
116
Followers
188
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

With Farmington Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Farmington, NM
Farmington, NM
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

COVID-19 booster shots: Health agencies advise they need more data before issuing guidance

Health officials have advised the White House that regulators need more time to review necessary data before approving a COVID-19 booster shot plan. The guidance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is that both agencies have so far only accumulated enough data to suggest that some individuals who received the Pfizer vaccine should get a booster shot.

Comments / 0

Community Policy