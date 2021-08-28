What's up: News headlines in Farmington

(FARMINGTON, NM) The news in Farmington never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Farmington man sentenced to over eight years in sex abuse case ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Farmington man was sentenced on August 25 in federal court to eight years and six months for the sexual abuse of a minor in Indian Country. Officials say Larry Nathaniel, 65, committed the offense in the family home of the victim in San Juan County on the Navajo Nation on February 24, 2019.

School district donates land to city of Farmington, possibly for an 'all-abilities park' FARMINGTON – Farmington Municipal Schools donated the site of the former Tibbetts Middle School and Emma Weaver Library to the city of Farmington to potentially be used as an all-abilities park. The city and school district put out a joint news release saying the donation was set in motion three...

Calendar of events The Makers Market, featuring local vendors selling fresh produce, artwork, clothing, food and more, will be held from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26 in Orchard Park at the corner of Main Street and Orchard Avenue in downtown Farmington. Call 505-320-0615. Barryn Vaughan performs magic tricks at 6 p.m....

