What's up: News headlines in Farmington

Farmington man sentenced to over eight years in sex abuse case
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Farmington man was sentenced on August 25 in federal court to eight years and six months for the sexual abuse of a minor in Indian Country. Officials say Larry Nathaniel, 65, committed the offense in the family home of the victim in San Juan County on the Navajo Nation on February 24, 2019. Read more
This happened back in 2019 and you just convicted on how slow is the government you can get the FTA approved and get mandates for soldiers and hours but this takes two years
1 like
School district donates land to city of Farmington, possibly for an ‘all-abilities park’
FARMINGTON – Farmington Municipal Schools donated the site of the former Tibbetts Middle School and Emma Weaver Library to the city of Farmington to potentially be used as an all-abilities park. The city and school district put out a joint news release saying the donation was set in motion three... Read more
Calendar of events
The Makers Market, featuring local vendors selling fresh produce, artwork, clothing, food and more, will be held from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26 in Orchard Park at the corner of Main Street and Orchard Avenue in downtown Farmington. Call 505-320-0615. Barryn Vaughan performs magic tricks at 6 p.m.... Read more
These candidates are running for municipal, school board positions in the Nov. 2 election
AZTEC — The San Juan County Clerk’s Office was a hub of activity on Aug. 24 as area residents applied to be candidates for the upcoming Nov. 2 local election. The Nov. 2 elections will feature 32 different races stemming from school boards, soil/sanitation/water district seats and municipal elections across San Juan County. Read more
Should run a half a mile every morning I don’t care people need to hear the truth….
Get rid of all the incumbents. We need new people on the school boards that aren’t politicians and will listen to the parents.