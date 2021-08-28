Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lake City, FL

Trending local news in Lake City

Posted by 
Lake City Journal
Lake City Journal
 6 days ago

(LAKE CITY, FL) The news in Lake City never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Yulee / fbnewsleader.com

Marolyn Keaton Holder

Marolyn Keaton Holder

Marolyn Keaton Holder, 69, wife of Craig Thomas Holder of Yulee, Fla., died this past Saturday, Aug. 21, after a long, debilitating bout with vascular dementia. She is survived by her husband; son, Blake; and daughter, Courtney. Marolyn was the daughter of the late W.C. and Marguerite Keaton of Lake... Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Gainesville / youtube.com

Local forecast for Gainesville-Ocala - August 26, 2021 6 am ET

Local forecast for Gainesville-Ocala - August 26, 2021 6 am ET

Local forecast as seen on WRUF-TV (Cox 1006 or 10.1) and published August 26, 2021 6 am Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Madison County / greenepublishing.com

James (Jim) Henry Floyd

James (Jim) Henry Floyd

James (Jim) Henry Floyd, age 80, died peacefully, with his family by his side, Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, at his home in Lake City, Fla. He was born on Sept. 21, 1940, to the late Stephen and Ruth Floyd. He was raised and educated in Madison County. He joined the United States Air Force and served his country. He worked with the Florida Highway Patrol from 1968 to 1988, then he was elected Gilchrist County Sheriff and retired in 1996. Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
St. Augustine / youtube.com

2020 Chevrolet Tahoe Gainesville, Ocala, Lake City, Jacksonville, St Augustine, FL 10229

2020 Chevrolet Tahoe Gainesville, Ocala, Lake City, Jacksonville, St Augustine, FL 10229

Summit White 2020 Chevrolet Tahoe available in Gainesville, Florida at Tomlinson Motor Co. Servicing the Ocala, Lake City, Jacksonville, St Augustine, FL area. https://www.tomlinsonmotorco.com/used-cars.aspx 2020 Chevrolet Tahoe 2WD 4dr LT - Stock#: 10229 - VIN#: 1GNSCBKC7LR127306 http://www.tomlinsonmotorco.com For more information on this vehicle and our full inventory, call us at 800-535-3525 Tomlinson Motor Co 3580 North Main Street Gainesville FL 32609 LT with Navigation, Leather, Backup Camera, Heated Front Seats, Power Front Seats with Memory, Forward Collision Warning, Power Liftgate, Running Boards, Rear Parking Sensors, Tri-zone Climate Controls, Remote Start, Keyless Entry, Bose Premium Sound, Android Auto/ Apple Car Play, XM Radio, Bluetooth Phone and Audio, 18 Alloy Wheels, Power Adjustable Pedals, Teen Driver Mode, Second Row Captain's Chairs, 12V/USB/115V Outlets, Homelink, and Much, Much, More!!! - Transparent pricing with no hidden fees. All vehicles inspected & serviced by our AAA certified service center. Delivery to your driveway: Simple, Safe, and Guaranteed! Non-commissioned, courteous staff. Industry's finest financial sources and extended service plans available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Memory Seat Position, Heated Seat, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, 18 inch Alloy Wheels, Leather Interior Surface, 115V Power Outlet, 3rd Row Seating, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, OnStar, Parking Sensors, Power Adjustable Pedals, Power Lift Gate, Premium Sound, Remote Start, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Running Boards, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Lake City Journal

Lake City Journal

Lake City, FL
137
Followers
192
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

With Lake City Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lake City, FL
Government
City
Lake City, FL
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

COVID-19 booster shots: Health agencies advise they need more data before issuing guidance

Health officials have advised the White House that regulators need more time to review necessary data before approving a COVID-19 booster shot plan. The guidance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is that both agencies have so far only accumulated enough data to suggest that some individuals who received the Pfizer vaccine should get a booster shot.

Comments / 0

Community Policy