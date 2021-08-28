Trending local news in Lake City
Marolyn Keaton Holder
Marolyn Keaton Holder, 69, wife of Craig Thomas Holder of Yulee, Fla., died this past Saturday, Aug. 21, after a long, debilitating bout with vascular dementia. She is survived by her husband; son, Blake; and daughter, Courtney. Marolyn was the daughter of the late W.C. and Marguerite Keaton of Lake... Read more
Local forecast for Gainesville-Ocala - August 26, 2021 6 am ET
Local forecast as seen on WRUF-TV (Cox 1006 or 10.1) and published August 26, 2021 6 am Read more
James (Jim) Henry Floyd
James (Jim) Henry Floyd, age 80, died peacefully, with his family by his side, Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, at his home in Lake City, Fla. He was born on Sept. 21, 1940, to the late Stephen and Ruth Floyd. He was raised and educated in Madison County. He joined the United States Air Force and served his country. He worked with the Florida Highway Patrol from 1968 to 1988, then he was elected Gilchrist County Sheriff and retired in 1996. Read more
2020 Chevrolet Tahoe Gainesville, Ocala, Lake City, Jacksonville, St Augustine, FL 10229
