Bozeman, MT

Trending local news in Bozeman

Posted by 
Bozeman News Alert
Bozeman News Alert
 6 days ago

(BOZEMAN, MT) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Bozeman.

For more stories like these, click here.

Bozeman / nbcmontana.com

Bozeman doctor says ICU filling up with COVID patients

BOZEMAN, Mont. — Monday, a local pediatrician in Bozeman posted on Facebook, saying patients swamped the emergency room at Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital, every one of the 19 ER beds full. They said many of those patients tested positive for COVID-19, mostly unvaccinated. Not every COVID-positive patient at Bozeman Health... Read more

Comments
avatar

Very sad, those all the ones suing school districts for mandating masks in schools. No value for life, as long as their political agenda stays alive. No difference from them and the ISIS, Taliban our way or death. Dying from covid is very painful.

4 likes 1 dislike 6 replies

avatar

wow another fake news article. So tired of fake news so the can try and push the narrative and masks

Bozeman / kbzk.com

Bozeman Health urges vaccinations as ICU beds fill up

The usual Gallatin City-County Health Department meeting kicked off with some good news on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. “I’m happy to report that we have seen across all of these age groups at least a one percent increase in all of the age groups for the first dose,” said Health Officer Lori Christenson about COVID vaccinations in Gallatin County. Read more

Comments
avatar

So a hospital with over 100,000 people in area and states largest airport only 12 beds? So any disaster like a plane crash, they are not prepared for anything like that?? That's scary. Unprepared, just like this federal government administration

2 likes

avatar

I can't believe my posts are getting deleted by this, I can't even say anymore, because isn't news, it's censorship

Bozeman / bozemandailychronicle.com

Bozeman city commissioners approve school resource officer agreement

Bozeman city commissioners this week approved an agreement to continue to assist in providing school resource officers to Bozeman School District after debating the transparency with the contract and its length. Commissioners approved funding of the school resource officer positions when passing the Fiscal Year 2022 budget in June, but... Read more

Bozeman / bozemandailychronicle.com

State hoping to upgrade old timber bridges along Highway 86

The early development stages for replacing decades-old timber bridges between Bozeman and Wilsall are underway. The Montana Department of Transportation has launched the MT 86 Structures project to replace the aging pieces of infrastructure. The asphalt-topped timber bridges, which cross Cache, Flathead and Carrol creeks, dot the route along state Highway 86. Plans for the project may not be ready until 2023. Read more

Comments / 0

 

Bozeman News Alert

Bozeman News Alert

With Bozeman News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

