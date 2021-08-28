News wrap: Top stories in Alexandria
(ALEXANDRIA, LA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Alexandria.
Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Alexandria area, click here.
Family of man killed in movie theater parking lot still searching for answers
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The family of a man gunned down in the parking lot of the Grand Theatre in Alexandria on July 19 is still looking for answers about what happened that night. Larry Baxley, 74, of Colfax, was a Vietnam veteran, a longtime logger and a devoted family... Read more
Alexandria has got to be more dangerous than Chicago these days. And it's only getting WORSE!
2 likes 1 dislike 3 replies
Alexandria man convicted of 1st-degree rape
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man was found guilty of first-degree rape by a Rapides Parish Jury on Friday, August 27. Ryan Jimmerson, 29, was accused of raping a nine-year-old child between the timeframe of January 2017 and December 2017. He was arrested after a multi-agency investigation by Louisiana State Police and Alexandria police. Read more
yo buddy...get ready fa a long grewsom ride....if Boyz do wat dey do...dey Gon make ur stay very very lovely n a way u never dreamed
2 likes 1 reply
LDH releases weekly update for school COVID cases
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana Department of Health releases K-12 school reporting numbers for COVID cases, by parish, every Wednesday. The data is from schools reporting numbers to LDH in each parish. Numbers are for positive cases in students and in faculty, staff, and volunteers. Here are numbers for... Read more
September events at Rapides Regional Medical Center
Every Saturday in July: Saturday Morning Qi Gong, 10:30 a.m., Alexandria Museum of Art. The Alexandria Museum of Art and Rapides Regional Medical Center have partnered to present Healthy Living @AMoA. Each Saturday at 10:30 a.m., Paul Nettles of The Levee Tai Chi School leads a class in Qi Gong, which is an ancient system of coordinated body postures and movements combined with deep breathing and meditation. It is used to stimulate good health, spirituality, and a state of calm. Read more
RAPIDES GENERAL HOSPITAL IN ALEXANDRIA, LOUISIANA IS THE WORST HOSPITAL THAT TAKES 6 HOURS TO SEE A PATIENT IN THE EMERGENCY ROOM
That’s your opinion. Bet you say that every hospital you go to . Don’t go there if you feel that way Ruth