Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alexandria, LA

News wrap: Top stories in Alexandria

Posted by 
Alexandria Digest
Alexandria Digest
 6 days ago

(ALEXANDRIA, LA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Alexandria.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Alexandria area, click here.

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Alexandria / kalb.com

Family of man killed in movie theater parking lot still searching for answers

Family of man killed in movie theater parking lot still searching for answers

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The family of a man gunned down in the parking lot of the Grand Theatre in Alexandria on July 19 is still looking for answers about what happened that night. Larry Baxley, 74, of Colfax, was a Vietnam veteran, a longtime logger and a devoted family... Read more

Comments
avatar

Alexandria has got to be more dangerous than Chicago these days. And it's only getting WORSE!

2 likes 1 dislike 3 replies

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Alexandria / kalb.com

Alexandria man convicted of 1st-degree rape

Alexandria man convicted of 1st-degree rape

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man was found guilty of first-degree rape by a Rapides Parish Jury on Friday, August 27. Ryan Jimmerson, 29, was accused of raping a nine-year-old child between the timeframe of January 2017 and December 2017. He was arrested after a multi-agency investigation by Louisiana State Police and Alexandria police. Read more

Comments
avatar

yo buddy...get ready fa a long grewsom ride....if Boyz do wat dey do...dey Gon make ur stay very very lovely n a way u never dreamed

2 likes 1 reply

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Alexandria / kalb.com

LDH releases weekly update for school COVID cases

LDH releases weekly update for school COVID cases

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana Department of Health releases K-12 school reporting numbers for COVID cases, by parish, every Wednesday. The data is from schools reporting numbers to LDH in each parish. Numbers are for positive cases in students and in faculty, staff, and volunteers. Here are numbers for... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Alexandria / cenlanow.com

September events at Rapides Regional Medical Center

September events at Rapides Regional Medical Center

Every Saturday in July: Saturday Morning Qi Gong, 10:30 a.m., Alexandria Museum of Art. The Alexandria Museum of Art and Rapides Regional Medical Center have partnered to present Healthy Living @AMoA. Each Saturday at 10:30 a.m., Paul Nettles of The Levee Tai Chi School leads a class in Qi Gong, which is an ancient system of coordinated body postures and movements combined with deep breathing and meditation. It is used to stimulate good health, spirituality, and a state of calm. Read more

Comments
avatar

RAPIDES GENERAL HOSPITAL IN ALEXANDRIA, LOUISIANA IS THE WORST HOSPITAL THAT TAKES 6 HOURS TO SEE A PATIENT IN THE EMERGENCY ROOM

avatar

That’s your opinion. Bet you say that every hospital you go to . Don’t go there if you feel that way Ruth

Comments / 0

Alexandria Digest

Alexandria Digest

Alexandria, LA
110
Followers
206
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

With Alexandria Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alexandria, LA
Government
City
Alexandria, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

COVID-19 booster shots: Health agencies advise they need more data before issuing guidance

Health officials have advised the White House that regulators need more time to review necessary data before approving a COVID-19 booster shot plan. The guidance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is that both agencies have so far only accumulated enough data to suggest that some individuals who received the Pfizer vaccine should get a booster shot.

Comments / 0

Community Policy