Danville, VA

What's up: News headlines in Danville

Posted by 
Danville Updates
Danville Updates
 6 days ago

(DANVILLE, VA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Danville.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Danville area, click here.

Danville / chathamstartribune.com

Danville Police called to multiple fights at George Washington High School

Danville Police called to multiple fights at George Washington High School

DANVILLE, Va. — Around noon on Friday, at least two separate student altercations occurred at George Washington High school. The violence pushed administrators to call Danville Police Department to bring order back to the school. Major Timothy Jones lead the officers that came to the high school. “We responded to... Read more

Comments
avatar

uum uum stop the racism ! We all need to be able to talk about bad things happening in our town without calling others names

2 replies

Danville / wset.com

Tyson Foods opening manufacturing facility in Danville, bringing 376 new jobs

Tyson Foods opening manufacturing facility in Danville, bringing 376 new jobs

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Hundreds of new jobs are coming to Southside. Gov. Ralph Northam announced Thursday that Tyson Foods will be setting up operations in Cane Creek Center, an industrial park, in Danville. The company will build a 235,000-square-foot facility and says it has committed to purchasing 60 million... Read more

Danville / youtube.com

WATCH NOW: Sen. Warner visits Danville

WATCH NOW: Sen. Warner visits Danville

Sen. Mark Warner speaks at Institute for Advanced Learning and Research Read more

Roanoke / youtube.com

Evening Weather Forecast - August 25

Evening Weather Forecast - August 25

Alexa Evening Weather Forecast - August 25 Read more

Danville Updates

Danville Updates

Danville, VA
ABOUT

With Danville Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

