What's up: News headlines in Danville

Danville Police called to multiple fights at George Washington High School
DANVILLE, Va. — Around noon on Friday, at least two separate student altercations occurred at George Washington High school. The violence pushed administrators to call Danville Police Department to bring order back to the school. Major Timothy Jones lead the officers that came to the high school. “We responded to... Read more
Tyson Foods opening manufacturing facility in Danville, bringing 376 new jobs
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Hundreds of new jobs are coming to Southside. Gov. Ralph Northam announced Thursday that Tyson Foods will be setting up operations in Cane Creek Center, an industrial park, in Danville. The company will build a 235,000-square-foot facility and says it has committed to purchasing 60 million... Read more
WATCH NOW: Sen. Warner visits Danville
Sen. Mark Warner speaks at Institute for Advanced Learning and Research Read more
Evening Weather Forecast - August 25
Alexa Evening Weather Forecast - August 25 Read more