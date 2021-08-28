Cancel
Vineland, NJ

Vineland news wrap: What’s trending

Vineland News Flash
Vineland News Flash
(VINELAND, NJ) What’s going on in Vineland? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Vineland motorist fatally injured in Route 55 crash

DEPTFORD - A Vineland resident was fatally injured in a two-vehicle crash on Route 55 here. Nahum Ramirez-Lopez, 31, was driving southbound in a vehicle that attempted a lane change, struck a van and ran off the road into a tree around 4:40 p.m. Tuesday, said New Jersey State Police. Read more

Vineland loses a storied doctor, city history adds a chapter

VINELAND – After decades breathing life into patients and into local history, Dr. Frank J. DeMaio Jr. now is ready for his own chapter to be written into the ongoing story of Vineland. DeMaio, who practiced medicine here for more than half a century, died Wednesday night at the age... Read more

My sympathies to his family. He used to be my dad’s doctor many years ago. Thank you for being an asset to our community, Dr. DeMaio.

August 25, 2021 | Vineland Board of Education Combined Meeting

The August 25, 2021 Vineland Board of Education Combined Meeting Read more

Bayshore Center seeks artisans and crafters; church hosts garage & baked goods sale

COMMERCIAL - The Bayshore Center at Bivalve will host an Autumn Market Place from noon to 5 p.m. Sept. 11, 18 and 25 and Oct. 2. The center seeks artisans and crafters for the event. Applications available via email or may be picked up at the center office or welcome center. Read more

With Vineland News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

