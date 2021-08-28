Vineland news wrap: What’s trending

(VINELAND, NJ) What’s going on in Vineland? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Vineland motorist fatally injured in Route 55 crash DEPTFORD - A Vineland resident was fatally injured in a two-vehicle crash on Route 55 here. Nahum Ramirez-Lopez, 31, was driving southbound in a vehicle that attempted a lane change, struck a van and ran off the road into a tree around 4:40 p.m. Tuesday, said New Jersey State Police. Read more

Vineland loses a storied doctor, city history adds a chapter VINELAND – After decades breathing life into patients and into local history, Dr. Frank J. DeMaio Jr. now is ready for his own chapter to be written into the ongoing story of Vineland. DeMaio, who practiced medicine here for more than half a century, died Wednesday night at the age... Read more

August 25, 2021 | Vineland Board of Education Combined Meeting The August 25, 2021 Vineland Board of Education Combined Meeting Read more

