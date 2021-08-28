Vineland news wrap: What’s trending
(VINELAND, NJ) What’s going on in Vineland? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.
We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
Vineland motorist fatally injured in Route 55 crash
DEPTFORD - A Vineland resident was fatally injured in a two-vehicle crash on Route 55 here. Nahum Ramirez-Lopez, 31, was driving southbound in a vehicle that attempted a lane change, struck a van and ran off the road into a tree around 4:40 p.m. Tuesday, said New Jersey State Police. Read more
Vineland loses a storied doctor, city history adds a chapter
VINELAND – After decades breathing life into patients and into local history, Dr. Frank J. DeMaio Jr. now is ready for his own chapter to be written into the ongoing story of Vineland. DeMaio, who practiced medicine here for more than half a century, died Wednesday night at the age... Read more
My sympathies to his family. He used to be my dad’s doctor many years ago. Thank you for being an asset to our community, Dr. DeMaio.
August 25, 2021 | Vineland Board of Education Combined Meeting
The August 25, 2021 Vineland Board of Education Combined Meeting Read more
Bayshore Center seeks artisans and crafters; church hosts garage & baked goods sale
COMMERCIAL - The Bayshore Center at Bivalve will host an Autumn Market Place from noon to 5 p.m. Sept. 11, 18 and 25 and Oct. 2. The center seeks artisans and crafters for the event. Applications available via email or may be picked up at the center office or welcome center. Read more