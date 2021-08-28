Trending news headlines in Manhattan
Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Manhattan area, click here.
Third of Riley County's 27 new COVID cases involve children
A third of Riley County’s 27 new COVID cases since Wednesday involve children ages 0-17 as officials say that age group is experiencing an uptick in cases. Riley County spokeswoman Alice Massimi on Friday attributed the nine new cases to school restarting. In the county, Blue Valley USD 384 started... Read more
Manhattan leaders forming resettlement team ahead of Afghanistan evacuees' arrival
Manhattan and Riley County civic and education leaders are forming a resettlement team to help evacuees from Afghanistan transition to life in the U.S. as “about 10 families” seek to relocate to the area. The Afghan Resettlement Team will hold its first meeting at 4 p.m. Tuesday to discuss what... Read more
Kansas State tops Campus Pride list of LGBTQ-friendly colleges
Kansas State University, located in Manhattan KS, has scored 5 out of 5 in the Campus Pride Best of the Best Colleges & Universities for LGBTQ Students Index. The small city, Midwest campus has a student population of 20,000. Find the report card breakdown of the score for Kansas State... Read more
James Benton Brakey
Body James Benton Brakey, age 80, of Manhattan, died Friday August 20, 2021 at the Good Shepherd Homecare and Hospice House in Manhattan. James was born on January 7, 1941 in Barnsdall, Oklahoma, the son of Herbert and Helen (Baker) Brakey. He grew up in the Ponca City, Oklahoma area and graduated from Ponca City High School with the class of 1959. Read more