Trending news headlines in Manhattan

Manhattan, KS

Posted by 
Manhattan Digest
 6 days ago

(MANHATTAN, KS) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Manhattan.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Manhattan area, click here.

Riley County / themercury.com

Third of Riley County's 27 new COVID cases involve children

A third of Riley County’s 27 new COVID cases since Wednesday involve children ages 0-17 as officials say that age group is experiencing an uptick in cases. Riley County spokeswoman Alice Massimi on Friday attributed the nine new cases to school restarting. In the county, Blue Valley USD 384 started... Read more

Comments
avatar

fake news the pcr eo test swab is dipped in ethylene oxide another poison to humans the pcr eo test is completely failed test kids have allergies and summer colds the children are the intended victims of the vaccine the plan to depopulate the world through vaccination is by sterilization of the kids and their deaths through vaccination an you people' are going to experience true loss in mass numbers because you failed to see the truth

2 likes 2 dislikes 1 reply

avatar

if people are so unamerican that they won't take a life saving medication this trend will continue

Manhattan / themercury.com

Manhattan leaders forming resettlement team ahead of Afghanistan evacuees' arrival

Manhattan and Riley County civic and education leaders are forming a resettlement team to help evacuees from Afghanistan transition to life in the U.S. as “about 10 families” seek to relocate to the area. The Afghan Resettlement Team will hold its first meeting at 4 p.m. Tuesday to discuss what... Read more

Comments
avatar

When did they ask us if we wanted any of the refugees. I’m sorry none of them were vested before they came into this country so you’re gonna let somebody who might be a terrorist come here no thanks. Joe and Jill’s house is where they all need to go

Kansas / outvoices.us

Kansas State tops Campus Pride list of LGBTQ-friendly colleges

Kansas State University, located in Manhattan KS, has scored 5 out of 5 in the Campus Pride Best of the Best Colleges & Universities for LGBTQ Students Index. The small city, Midwest campus has a student population of 20,000. Find the report card breakdown of the score for Kansas State... Read more

Ponca City / poncacitynews.com

James Benton Brakey

Body James Benton Brakey, age 80, of Manhattan, died Friday August 20, 2021 at the Good Shepherd Homecare and Hospice House in Manhattan. James was born on January 7, 1941 in Barnsdall, Oklahoma, the son of Herbert and Helen (Baker) Brakey. He grew up in the Ponca City, Oklahoma area and graduated from Ponca City High School with the class of 1959. Read more

Comments / 0

Manhattan Digest

Manhattan Digest

Manhattan, KS
With Manhattan Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

COVID-19 booster shots: Health agencies advise they need more data before issuing guidance

Health officials have advised the White House that regulators need more time to review necessary data before approving a COVID-19 booster shot plan. The guidance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is that both agencies have so far only accumulated enough data to suggest that some individuals who received the Pfizer vaccine should get a booster shot.

Comments / 0

