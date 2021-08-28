Griffin news wrap: What’s trending

Educator Hall of Fame inducts 2

Patricia B. Lee and Dr. Michael McLemore represented the ninth class of the Griffin-Spalding Educator Hall of Fame. Both were formally inducted during the pre-game ceremony prior to the Griffin High School vs. Spalding High School football game Friday night at Memorial Stadium in Griffin. Lee served GSCS for 29 years. She was the heart and soul of the Griffin High School Speech Department. Her passion and high standards guided hundreds of students to find their voice through speech and drama, creating a lifelong impact. She was selected as a STAR Teacher three times and won numerous state awards in speech, drama and debate. McLemore served GSCS for 22 years. During this time, he served as an elementary, middle and high school principal. Read more