Griffin, GA

Griffin news wrap: What’s trending

Posted by 
Griffin Post
Griffin Post
 6 days ago

(GRIFFIN, GA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Griffin.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Griffin area, click here.

griffindailynews.com

Area teams scheduled to be in action tonight

Area teams scheduled to be in action tonight

While both the Griffin High (1-0) and Spalding High (0-1) football teams are scheduled to play road games tonight, the Bears at Lowndes County (0-1) in Valdosta and the Jags at Union Grove (1-0) in McDonough, a number of other area teams are scheduled to play at home. • JACKSON:... Read more

griffindailynews.com

Chase comes out of retirement to lead Community Church

Chase comes out of retirement to lead Community Church

The Rev. Charley Chase, pastor at Community Church in Griffin, has had many roles in his life: athlete, pastor, coach, chaplain and author. Chase said one of his core beliefs — no matter what role he was in — is the importance of having a positive attitude and never giving up. Read more

griffindailynews.com

DEATH NOTICES

DEATH NOTICES

Ms. Annie Ray, 80, of 319 W. Chappell St., Griffin, died Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, at her residence. Funeral arrangements will be announced. McDowell’s Funeral Home Inc., 305 N. Hill St., Griffin, is in charge of arrangements. Mrs. Bertha Gail Key, 61, of 13 Chestnut St., Griffin, died on Saturday,... Read more

griffindailynews.com

Educator Hall of Fame inducts 2

Educator Hall of Fame inducts 2

Patricia B. Lee and Dr. Michael McLemore represented the ninth class of the Griffin-Spalding Educator Hall of Fame. Both were formally inducted during the pre-game ceremony prior to the Griffin High School vs. Spalding High School football game Friday night at Memorial Stadium in Griffin. Lee served GSCS for 29 years. She was the heart and soul of the Griffin High School Speech Department. Her passion and high standards guided hundreds of students to find their voice through speech and drama, creating a lifelong impact. She was selected as a STAR Teacher three times and won numerous state awards in speech, drama and debate. McLemore served GSCS for 22 years. During this time, he served as an elementary, middle and high school principal. Read more

Griffin Post

Griffin Post

Griffin, GA
With Griffin Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

