Trending news headlines in Lufkin

(LUFKIN, TX) What’s going on in Lufkin? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Lufkin area, click here.

Lufkin ISD approves vaccination incentives and 10 days COVID-19 relief for staff LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - As Lufkin Independent School District tries their best to navigate a school year during the pandemic, board members thought it was necessary to implement some changes. One approval addressed at the meeting was the permission to give all employees 10 days of COVID-19 relief. These days can be used if an the employee or someone in their household tests positive for the virus. Read more

Lufkin Tire And Electronic Collection Day 2021 Is For You Saturday, October 23rd from 9 AM to 12 Noon, you can get rid of your old tires at the Lufkin Recycling Center at no cost. Angelina Beautiful/Clean is having a "Tire and Electronic Collection Day." Gather up your tires, small batteries, car batteries, and electronics that are cluttering your house,... Read more

VFW Giving Away Free American Flags On Labor Day At Walmart In Lufkin The VFW Post 1836 in Lufkin is stepping up again to put American Flags in hands for free in Lufkin. They will be at the Walmart Supercenter on Friday, September 3rd and Saturday, September 4th from 8am - 6pm. Volunteers from the VFW will be manning all three entrances to... Read more

