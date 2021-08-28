Trending news headlines in Lufkin
(LUFKIN, TX) What’s going on in Lufkin? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.
Lufkin ISD approves vaccination incentives and 10 days COVID-19 relief for staff
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - As Lufkin Independent School District tries their best to navigate a school year during the pandemic, board members thought it was necessary to implement some changes. One approval addressed at the meeting was the permission to give all employees 10 days of COVID-19 relief. These days can be used if an the employee or someone in their household tests positive for the virus.
I never thought I would say this but LISD School Board makes me proud, now! I was always more used to adiffr ent Kind of 'Board of Education', when I attended LISD, many years ago! 🤣🤣😂😂!
Lufkin Tire And Electronic Collection Day 2021 Is For You
Saturday, October 23rd from 9 AM to 12 Noon, you can get rid of your old tires at the Lufkin Recycling Center at no cost. Angelina Beautiful/Clean is having a "Tire and Electronic Collection Day." Gather up your tires, small batteries, car batteries, and electronics that are cluttering your house,...
VFW Giving Away Free American Flags On Labor Day At Walmart In Lufkin
The VFW Post 1836 in Lufkin is stepping up again to put American Flags in hands for free in Lufkin. They will be at the Walmart Supercenter on Friday, September 3rd and Saturday, September 4th from 8am - 6pm. Volunteers from the VFW will be manning all three entrances to...
AC hires former NJCAA coach of the Year Steven DeMeo
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Angelina College basketball team is just weeks out from the first practice since 2020 and they finally know who their coach will be. Angelina College confirmed the hire of Steven DeMeo. DeMeo was hired in May of 2019 by St.John's University in New York. Before that he made a name for himself in the NJCAA ranks.