Lufkin, TX

Trending news headlines in Lufkin

Lufkin Daily
Lufkin Daily
 6 days ago

(LUFKIN, TX) What’s going on in Lufkin? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Lufkin area, click here.

Lufkin / ktre.com

Lufkin ISD approves vaccination incentives and 10 days COVID-19 relief for staff

Lufkin ISD approves vaccination incentives and 10 days COVID-19 relief for staff

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - As Lufkin Independent School District tries their best to navigate a school year during the pandemic, board members thought it was necessary to implement some changes. One approval addressed at the meeting was the permission to give all employees 10 days of COVID-19 relief. These days can be used if an the employee or someone in their household tests positive for the virus. Read more

I never thought I would say this but LISD School Board makes me proud, now! I was always more used to adiffr ent Kind of 'Board of Education', when I attended LISD, many years ago! 🤣🤣😂😂!

Lufkin / kfox95.com

Lufkin Tire And Electronic Collection Day 2021 Is For You

Lufkin Tire And Electronic Collection Day 2021 Is For You

Saturday, October 23rd from 9 AM to 12 Noon, you can get rid of your old tires at the Lufkin Recycling Center at no cost. Angelina Beautiful/Clean is having a "Tire and Electronic Collection Day." Gather up your tires, small batteries, car batteries, and electronics that are cluttering your house,... Read more

Lufkin / q1077.com

VFW Giving Away Free American Flags On Labor Day At Walmart In Lufkin

VFW Giving Away Free American Flags On Labor Day At Walmart In Lufkin

The VFW Post 1836 in Lufkin is stepping up again to put American Flags in hands for free in Lufkin. They will be at the Walmart Supercenter on Friday, September 3rd and Saturday, September 4th from 8am - 6pm. Volunteers from the VFW will be manning all three entrances to... Read more

Lufkin / ktre.com

AC hires former NJCAA coach of the Year Steven DeMeo

AC hires former NJCAA coach of the Year Steven DeMeo

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Angelina College basketball team is just weeks out from the first practice since 2020 and they finally know who their coach will be. Angelina College confirmed the hire of Steven DeMeo. DeMeo was hired in May of 2019 by St.John’s University in New York. Before that he made a name for himself in the NJCAA ranks. Read more

Lufkin Daily

Lufkin Daily

Lufkin, TX
125
Followers
208
Post
12K+
Views
With Lufkin Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Lufkin, TX
Lufkin, TX
