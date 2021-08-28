What's up: Leading stories in East Lansing

(EAST LANSING, MI) What’s going on in East Lansing? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

MSU Students excited to be back on campus despite COVID-19 protocols EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Spartan students are hoping for a return to a somewhat normal college life. The dorms are back to full capacity and students are moving in this weekend, but with some restrictions. For example, they can only have two guests helping them move in and their room keys are curbside pickup only.

Spartan Athletics Mourns the Passing of Executive Associate AD Jim Pignataro EAST LANSING, Mich. – Michigan State mourns the passing of Jim Pignataro, the Executive Associate Athletic Director for Student-Athlete Services at Michigan State University. Pignataro was 49. While his career featured stints at three other institutions, Pignataro spent most of his professional life at Michigan State, where he was dedicated...

Women's Soccer Visits Central Michigan for First Road Match EAST LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan State women's soccer team is set for its first road trip this Thursday, Aug. 26, when they take on Central Michigan in a 7 p.m. game. The Spartans are currently 2-0 and played their first two games at DeMartin Stadium. LAST TIME OUT. The...

