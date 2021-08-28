What's up: Leading stories in East Lansing
(EAST LANSING, MI) What’s going on in East Lansing? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.
We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
MSU Students excited to be back on campus despite COVID-19 protocols
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Spartan students are hoping for a return to a somewhat normal college life. The dorms are back to full capacity and students are moving in this weekend, but with some restrictions. For example, they can only have two guests helping them move in and their room keys are curbside pickup only. Read more
Spartan Athletics Mourns the Passing of Executive Associate AD Jim Pignataro
EAST LANSING, Mich. – Michigan State mourns the passing of Jim Pignataro, the Executive Associate Athletic Director for Student-Athlete Services at Michigan State University. Pignataro was 49. While his career featured stints at three other institutions, Pignataro spent most of his professional life at Michigan State, where he was dedicated... Read more
Women's Soccer Visits Central Michigan for First Road Match
EAST LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan State women's soccer team is set for its first road trip this Thursday, Aug. 26, when they take on Central Michigan in a 7 p.m. game. The Spartans are currently 2-0 and played their first two games at DeMartin Stadium. LAST TIME OUT. The... Read more
Spartan Soccer Hosts Cleveland State in Season Opener
EAST LANSING, Mich. - Michigan State men's soccer will open the fall 2021 regular season against Cleveland State on Thursday, Aug. 26 at 7 p.m. After a COVID-19 shortened season, the Spartans will be welcoming fans back to DeMartin Stadium. Michigan State ended the Big Ten-only season with a 4-7 record with wins against Penn State, Northwestern, Ohio State and Wisconsin. MSU won its final two regular-season games before losing in the Big Ten Tournament to Michigan. Read more
Comments / 0