News wrap: Top stories in Fairbanks

Health Watch: Fairbanks Foundation Health Partners expands monoclonal antibody treatment categories

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Fairbanks Foundation Health Partners has recently expanded its categories for who qualifies for COVID-19 monoclonal antibody treatment. According to Dr. Claire Stoltz, Medical Director for Tanana Valley Clinic Internal Medicine and Family Medicine, monoclonal antibody treatment is one of the few tools used to help treat those afflicted with COVID-19. “Monoclonal antibodies basically give your immune response a leg up - the immune response your body is naturally going to make in an artificial form. This is why it’s important to get it as soon after exposure or as soon after developing symptoms as possible, because it’s going to give your body that initial boost until your own immune response takes over. There’s really limited treatments for COVID-19, so this is one of the few tools we have - and as I said, the sooner that it’s provided, the better the response is going to be.” Read more