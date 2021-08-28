News wrap: Top stories in Fairbanks
Fairbanks teen charged with arson
The Fairbanks District Attorney’s Office on Friday charged 17-year-old Jamison Gallion for his role as the arsonist in seven fires occurring in the Two Rivers-Pleasant Valley area this year. Gallion now faces multiple counts of arson, burglary, and criminal mischief, after making admissions to law enforcement about his conduct. Gallion... Read more
Fairbanks school district reports 47 Covid-19 cases
Forty-seven students and staff have been diagnosed with Covid-19 since school started on Aug. 18, according to an email to families by Karen Melin, acting superintendent of the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District. A website disclosing cases for each school is in development and is anticipated to go live... Read more
This is the new super attendants fault, she is the one putting these kids at risk,Any deaths are on her hands.
1 like 1 dislike
Health Watch: Fairbanks Foundation Health Partners expands monoclonal antibody treatment categories
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Fairbanks Foundation Health Partners has recently expanded its categories for who qualifies for COVID-19 monoclonal antibody treatment. According to Dr. Claire Stoltz, Medical Director for Tanana Valley Clinic Internal Medicine and Family Medicine, monoclonal antibody treatment is one of the few tools used to help treat those afflicted with COVID-19. “Monoclonal antibodies basically give your immune response a leg up - the immune response your body is naturally going to make in an artificial form. This is why it’s important to get it as soon after exposure or as soon after developing symptoms as possible, because it’s going to give your body that initial boost until your own immune response takes over. There’s really limited treatments for COVID-19, so this is one of the few tools we have - and as I said, the sooner that it’s provided, the better the response is going to be.” Read more
Making the best Cheeseburger EVER in Fairbanks Alaska
using my Pit Boss smoker to make cheeseburgers out of 3 different ground meats , Man were they good Read more