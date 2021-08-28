Cancel
Fairbanks, AK

News wrap: Top stories in Fairbanks

Fairbanks Bulletin
Fairbanks Bulletin
 6 days ago

(FAIRBANKS, AK) The news in Fairbanks never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Fairbanks area, click here.

Fairbanks / mustreadalaska.com

Fairbanks teen charged with arson

Fairbanks teen charged with arson

The Fairbanks District Attorney’s Office on Friday charged 17-year-old Jamison Gallion for his role as the arsonist in seven fires occurring in the Two Rivers-Pleasant Valley area this year. Gallion now faces multiple counts of arson, burglary, and criminal mischief, after making admissions to law enforcement about his conduct. Gallion... Read more

Fairbanks / newsminer.com

Fairbanks school district reports 47 Covid-19 cases

Fairbanks school district reports 47 Covid-19 cases

Forty-seven students and staff have been diagnosed with Covid-19 since school started on Aug. 18, according to an email to families by Karen Melin, acting superintendent of the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District. A website disclosing cases for each school is in development and is anticipated to go live... Read more

This is the new super attendants fault, she is the one putting these kids at risk,Any deaths are on her hands.

Fairbanks / webcenterfairbanks.com

Health Watch: Fairbanks Foundation Health Partners expands monoclonal antibody treatment categories

Health Watch: Fairbanks Foundation Health Partners expands monoclonal antibody treatment categories

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Fairbanks Foundation Health Partners has recently expanded its categories for who qualifies for COVID-19 monoclonal antibody treatment. According to Dr. Claire Stoltz, Medical Director for Tanana Valley Clinic Internal Medicine and Family Medicine, monoclonal antibody treatment is one of the few tools used to help treat those afflicted with COVID-19. “Monoclonal antibodies basically give your immune response a leg up - the immune response your body is naturally going to make in an artificial form. This is why it’s important to get it as soon after exposure or as soon after developing symptoms as possible, because it’s going to give your body that initial boost until your own immune response takes over. There’s really limited treatments for COVID-19, so this is one of the few tools we have - and as I said, the sooner that it’s provided, the better the response is going to be.” Read more

Alaska / youtube.com

Making the best Cheeseburger EVER in Fairbanks Alaska

Making the best Cheeseburger EVER in Fairbanks Alaska

using my Pit Boss smoker to make cheeseburgers out of 3 different ground meats , Man were they good Read more

With Fairbanks Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

