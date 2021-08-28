Trending local news in Pottstown
(POTTSTOWN, PA) Here are today’s top stories from the Pottstown area.
Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Pottstown area, click here.
Pottstown Hospital’s Owner Tower Health Moving Liver, Kidney Transplant Program from Reading Hospital to Penn Medicine
Tower Health, the owner of Pottstown Hospital, is moving its liver and kidney transplant program from Reading Hospital to Penn Medicine, writes Harold Brubaker for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Reading Hospital will continue to perform patient screening and pre-and post-transplant care, while surgeries will move to the Hospital of the University... Read more
Man shot himself before finding help at Lower Pottsgrove Twp. Turkey Hill
LOWER POTTSGROVE TWP., Pa. - Police say a man shot himself with a gun and went to an Pottstown area convenience stores to look for help on Friday. It happened around 10:00 p.m. in Lower Pottsgrove Township when officials say a man entered the Turkey Hill on East High Street covered in blood. Read more
The Benefits and Components of Traditional Funeral Home Services
Funeral home services should be a dignified salute to a life well-lived. The caring professionals at Schumacher & Benner Funeral Home & Crematory want to help people gain insight into the process of a traditional funeral home service in Pottstown, PA. The first step is to learn about the different aspects of a formal ceremony and the advantages of holding these solemn events for all involved. Read more
Mercury Football Preview: Experienced Pottstown poised for bounce back
It wasn’t the best football experience of their lives. But they went through it together. A year after taking quite a few lumps out on the football field, the Pottstown Trojans have picked themselves up and are ready to show they’ve grown from those tough times. Following an 0-4 campaign... Read more
Comments / 0