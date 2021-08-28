Brunswick news digest: Top stories today
Friday, August 27th, 2021
Glynn sweeps tri-match vs. Brunswick, St. Vincent's
Glynn Academy pulled out a come-from-behind victory against St. Vincent’s on Tuesday before riding the momentum to a sweep of Brunswick High in a tri-match at Brunswick Square Garden. The three programs and their junior varsity squads met to compete in the virtual round robin early in the volleyball season,... Read more
Federal judge sets trial date for 3 men charged with killing Ahmaud Arbery
BRUNSWICK, Ga. — On Wednesday, a trial was set by a federal judge in the hate crime case against those charged in the murder ofAhmaud Arbery. According to the Atlanta Journal Constitution, jury selection will start February 7 at the federal courthouse in Brunswick. Arbery was shot and killed while... Read more
The importance of home inspections
People shopping for homes, with the idea of finding the perfect home, sometimes learn looks can be deceiving once they receive the results of a home inspection. Realtor James Laurens, with Compass360 Realty Inc. in Brunswick, said an inspector looks at both the interior and exterior of a home for signs of wear and tear or structural issues, the electrical, plumbing and heating and cooling systems, crawl space and kitchen appliances. Read more
