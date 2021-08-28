Cancel
Brunswick, GA

Brunswick news digest: Top stories today

Brunswick News Watch
 6 days ago

(BRUNSWICK, GA) Here are today’s top stories from the Brunswick area.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Brunswick / youtube.com

Friday, August 27th, 2021

Friday, August 27th, 2021

Brunswick / thebrunswicknews.com

Glynn sweeps tri-match vs. Brunswick, St. Vincent's

Glynn sweeps tri-match vs. Brunswick, St. Vincent's

Glynn Academy pulled out a come-from-behind victory against St. Vincent’s on Tuesday before riding the momentum to a sweep of Brunswick High in a tri-match at Brunswick Square Garden. The three programs and their junior varsity squads met to compete in the virtual round robin early in the volleyball season,... Read more

Brunswick / wjcl.com

Federal judge sets trial date for 3 men charged with killing Ahmaud Arbery

Federal judge sets trial date for 3 men charged with killing Ahmaud Arbery

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — On Wednesday, a trial was set by a federal judge in the hate crime case against those charged in the murder ofAhmaud Arbery. According to the Atlanta Journal Constitution, jury selection will start February 7 at the federal courthouse in Brunswick. Arbery was shot and killed while... Read more

Brunswick / coastalillustrated.com

The importance of home inspections

The importance of home inspections

People shopping for homes, with the idea of finding the perfect home, sometimes learn looks can be deceiving once they receive the results of a home inspection. Realtor James Laurens, with Compass360 Realty Inc. in Brunswick, said an inspector looks at both the interior and exterior of a home for signs of wear and tear or structural issues, the electrical, plumbing and heating and cooling systems, crawl space and kitchen appliances. Read more

