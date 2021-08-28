Trending local news in Portland
Maine bicyclist killed in crash
GORHAM, Maine — A Gorham man died Thursday when he was hit by an SUV while riding a bicycle along Sebago Lake Road in Gorham. Police say Stephen Palmer, 72, was struck by a Toyota RAV 4 just after 3:30 Thursday afternoon. He was pronounced dead at the hospital about an hour later. Read more
In All My Years Mowing Lawns, This Season in Maine Has Been The Worst
I'm just going to come right out and say it. This summer in Maine has sucked. The weather has been less than ideal. It rained every damn day it seems in July with Portland getting almost 9.5 inches of rainfall. What? And the humidity. It's been unbearable this season. Every morning I go out and the car is wet, but sometimes it's not because it rained. It's just the water in the air. Read more
David Flanagan, CMP executive chairman and Maine business icon, is battling cancer
David Flanagan, a Maine business and civic icon for more than 40 years and the current executive chairman of Central Maine Power Co., confirmed Wednesday that he is battling pancreatic cancer. Flanagan, 74, said that he initially had no symptoms and that his illness was discovered last fall through routine... Read more
Deadline for health care workers to get fully vaccinated approaching fast
This Friday, August 27, is the last day workers can received a first dose of the Pfizer vaccine and be fully vaccinated by October 1st. Read more