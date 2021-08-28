Trending local news in Portland

Cancel
Portland, ME

Posted by 
Portland Post
Portland Post
 6 days ago

(PORTLAND, ME) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Portland.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Portland area, click here.

Maine / wmtw.com

Maine bicyclist killed in crash

Maine bicyclist killed in crash

GORHAM, Maine — A Gorham man died Thursday when he was hit by an SUV while riding a bicycle along Sebago Lake Road in Gorham. Police say Stephen Palmer, 72, was struck by a Toyota RAV 4 just after 3:30 Thursday afternoon. He was pronounced dead at the hospital about an hour later.

Comments
avatar

I would say that bicycling in the road in busy traffic was the cause of his death😳

Maine / 1037thepeak.com

In All My Years Mowing Lawns, This Season in Maine Has Been The Worst

In All My Years Mowing Lawns, This Season in Maine Has Been The Worst

I'm just going to come right out and say it. This summer in Maine has sucked. The weather has been less than ideal. It rained every damn day it seems in July with Portland getting almost 9.5 inches of rainfall. What? And the humidity. It's been unbearable this season. Every morning I go out and the car is wet, but sometimes it's not because it rained. It's just the water in the air.

Comments
avatar

I, like you, just complain because I can’t fix it. I feel ya! We are certainly in strange times.

avatar

took the chute off my mower, strapped door that held it in place high enough for grass to blow out the side. seems to be not clogging anywhere near as often while mowing wet. wear your eye protection though

Maine / sunjournal.com

David Flanagan, CMP executive chairman and Maine business icon, is battling cancer

David Flanagan, CMP executive chairman and Maine business icon, is battling cancer

David Flanagan, a Maine business and civic icon for more than 40 years and the current executive chairman of Central Maine Power Co., confirmed Wednesday that he is battling pancreatic cancer. Flanagan, 74, said that he initially had no symptoms and that his illness was discovered last fall through routine...

Portland / youtube.com

Deadline for health care workers to get fully vaccinated approaching fast

Deadline for health care workers to get fully vaccinated approaching fast

This Friday, August 27, is the last day workers can received a first dose of the Pfizer vaccine and be fully vaccinated by October 1st.

Comments

 

Comments / 0

Community Policy