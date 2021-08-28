What's up: Leading stories in Logan
Layton man arrested for allegedly sexually abusing Logan child – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — A 36-year-old Layton man has been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a Logan child 15 years ago. Carlos Sosa was booked temporarily into the Cache County Jail Thursday afternoon. According to court records, prosecutors filed a criminal case against Sosa earlier this month. It includes two counts of... Read more
Do we want to go way of Texas and Florida?
As a life-long nurse and once school nurse, I am rather grateful that I am no longer in the schools or the acute care setting. However, as a nurse I am terribly disheartened at the behavior of so many Americans. In Utah at this time we have the unique opportunity to be able to envision what our state may look like in a matter of a few weeks. States like Florida and Texas are giving us a preview of what is to come. Their healthcare systems are imploding under the strain of unvaccinated and very ill people. They have filled the hospitals taking up all available beds. One best not have a heart attack or multiple trauma as there is no more room to care for you. And there is not enough nursing personnel to carry the burden of care. Hospitals are forced to close wings and move nurses to assist in ICU and tented ICU's. Read more
Parents, Teachers Discuss Keeping Kids Safe In School As COVID Cases Rise
COVID-19 cases are rising in Northern Utah as the school year begins. Paola Johnson is a Logan mother of two elementary students. As school resumes, she is trying to take precautions to keep her family safe. “Of course I am worried," she said. "But I think that during this time... Read more
Green Canyon cross country howls in opener
SMITHFIELD — A pair of Wolves led Green Canyon to a sweep in the cross country Region 11 opener Wednesday afternoon under pretty warm conditions. Sky View hosted one tri-meet, while Logan hosted the other. In Smithfield, the Green Canyon girls and boys were triumphant. At Logan, it was the Ridgeline girls and boys that came out on top. Read more
