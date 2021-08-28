What's up: Leading stories in Logan

Do we want to go way of Texas and Florida?

As a life-long nurse and once school nurse, I am rather grateful that I am no longer in the schools or the acute care setting. However, as a nurse I am terribly disheartened at the behavior of so many Americans. In Utah at this time we have the unique opportunity to be able to envision what our state may look like in a matter of a few weeks. States like Florida and Texas are giving us a preview of what is to come. Their healthcare systems are imploding under the strain of unvaccinated and very ill people. They have filled the hospitals taking up all available beds. One best not have a heart attack or multiple trauma as there is no more room to care for you. And there is not enough nursing personnel to carry the burden of care. Hospitals are forced to close wings and move nurses to assist in ICU and tented ICU's. Read more