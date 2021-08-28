Cancel
Logan, UT

What's up: Leading stories in Logan

Posted by 
 6 days ago

(LOGAN, UT) The news in Logan never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Logan area, click here.

Logan / kvnutalk.com

Layton man arrested for allegedly sexually abusing Logan child – Cache Valley Daily

Layton man arrested for allegedly sexually abusing Logan child – Cache Valley Daily

LOGAN — A 36-year-old Layton man has been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a Logan child 15 years ago. Carlos Sosa was booked temporarily into the Cache County Jail Thursday afternoon. According to court records, prosecutors filed a criminal case against Sosa earlier this month. It includes two counts of... Read more

Florida / hjnews.com

Do we want to go way of Texas and Florida?

Do we want to go way of Texas and Florida?

As a life-long nurse and once school nurse, I am rather grateful that I am no longer in the schools or the acute care setting. However, as a nurse I am terribly disheartened at the behavior of so many Americans. In Utah at this time we have the unique opportunity to be able to envision what our state may look like in a matter of a few weeks. States like Florida and Texas are giving us a preview of what is to come. Their healthcare systems are imploding under the strain of unvaccinated and very ill people. They have filled the hospitals taking up all available beds. One best not have a heart attack or multiple trauma as there is no more room to care for you. And there is not enough nursing personnel to carry the burden of care. Hospitals are forced to close wings and move nurses to assist in ICU and tented ICU's. Read more

Logan / publicbroadcasting.net

Parents, Teachers Discuss Keeping Kids Safe In School As COVID Cases Rise

Parents, Teachers Discuss Keeping Kids Safe In School As COVID Cases Rise

COVID-19 cases are rising in Northern Utah as the school year begins. Paola Johnson is a Logan mother of two elementary students. As school resumes, she is trying to take precautions to keep her family safe. “Of course I am worried," she said. "But I think that during this time... Read more

Smithfield / hjnews.com

Green Canyon cross country howls in opener

Green Canyon cross country howls in opener

SMITHFIELD — A pair of Wolves led Green Canyon to a sweep in the cross country Region 11 opener Wednesday afternoon under pretty warm conditions. Sky View hosted one tri-meet, while Logan hosted the other. In Smithfield, the Green Canyon girls and boys were triumphant. At Logan, it was the Ridgeline girls and boys that came out on top. Read more

Comments / 0

Logan, UT
ABOUT

With Logan Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

