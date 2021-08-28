Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cookeville, TN

News wrap: Headlines in Cookeville

Posted by 
Cookeville Daily
Cookeville Daily
 6 days ago

(COOKEVILLE, TN) Here are today’s top stories from the Cookeville area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Cookeville area, click here.

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Cookeville / crossvillenews1st.com

COOKEVILLE MAN CUTS OFF PENIS WHILE BEING CHASED BY POLICE

COOKEVILLE MAN CUTS OFF PENIS WHILE BEING CHASED BY POLICE

Law enforcement officers encountered a bizarre incident Wednesday morning as a Cookeville man led them on a two county pursuit from Dowelltown to Lebanon on Highway 70. What they learned was that the man, 39 year old Tyson Gilbert had severed his own penis and tossed it out the car window somewhere along the route either before or during the chase. Gilbert said he heard voices on his car radio telling him to commit the act in order to save the world. Read more

Comments
avatar

This is so sad and there will be so many people who think it is funny. Mental illness and drug addiction are not laughing matters. This man is obviously out of his mind. He is very sick. It breaks my heart because there is very little help out there for mental illness.

30 likes 4 dislikes 3 replies

avatar

You hear of stuff like this happening in some other part of the world BUT when you know this person and his family (GREAT PPL & really instilled great morals)...it hurts😢because you know he is battling a severe problem. Ty buddy ..you are lucky your loved and please believe folks are praying for you and the family!

15 likes 1 dislike

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Cookeville / newstalk941.com

Cookeville Notifies Public Of Instagram Account Posing As The City’s

Cookeville Notifies Public Of Instagram Account Posing As The City’s

The city of Cookeville cautioning the public of a social media account claiming to be the official Instagram of the city. The account “thecityofcookeville” has made controversial posts regarding COVID. City Manager James Mills said the city has a good idea who owns the account. “We’ve had an issue with... Read more

Comments
avatar

So just to make sure. You guys want medical tyranny? That’s what the post was against

avatar

Also you don’t have your facts straight and are misleading. I never claimed to be apart of city government . I actually have proof where I have told anyone that has partnered with me that I am privately owned and not affiliated with City of Cookeville Government. So…..

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Cookeville / youtube.com

Preowned 2021 Ford Bronco Sport Big Bend 4x4|Nissan of Cookeville

Preowned 2021 Ford Bronco Sport Big Bend 4x4|Nissan of Cookeville

We are located in Middle Tennessee and have some of the best prices in the nation. We are also one of the most awarded Nissan dealers in the world! https://www.nissanofcookeville.com/used-Cookeville-2021-Ford-Bronco+Sport-Big+Bend-3FMCR9B69MRA11962 Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Cookeville / herald-citizen.com

Helga Elsa 'Bambi' Roberts

Helga Elsa 'Bambi' Roberts

SPARTA — Helga Elsa “Bambi” Roberts, 79, of Cookeville, Tennessee, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021. Bambi was born May 17, 1942, in Nuremberg, Germany. Bambi will be lovingly remembered by … Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Cookeville Daily

Cookeville Daily

Cookeville, TN
201
Followers
204
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

With Cookeville Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cookeville, TN
Cookeville, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

COVID-19 booster shots: Health agencies advise they need more data before issuing guidance

Health officials have advised the White House that regulators need more time to review necessary data before approving a COVID-19 booster shot plan. The guidance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is that both agencies have so far only accumulated enough data to suggest that some individuals who received the Pfizer vaccine should get a booster shot.

Comments / 0

Community Policy