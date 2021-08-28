News wrap: Headlines in Cookeville
COOKEVILLE MAN CUTS OFF PENIS WHILE BEING CHASED BY POLICE
Law enforcement officers encountered a bizarre incident Wednesday morning as a Cookeville man led them on a two county pursuit from Dowelltown to Lebanon on Highway 70. What they learned was that the man, 39 year old Tyson Gilbert had severed his own penis and tossed it out the car window somewhere along the route either before or during the chase. Gilbert said he heard voices on his car radio telling him to commit the act in order to save the world. Read more
This is so sad and there will be so many people who think it is funny. Mental illness and drug addiction are not laughing matters. This man is obviously out of his mind. He is very sick. It breaks my heart because there is very little help out there for mental illness.
You hear of stuff like this happening in some other part of the world BUT when you know this person and his family (GREAT PPL & really instilled great morals)...it hurts😢because you know he is battling a severe problem. Ty buddy ..you are lucky your loved and please believe folks are praying for you and the family!
Cookeville Notifies Public Of Instagram Account Posing As The City’s
The city of Cookeville cautioning the public of a social media account claiming to be the official Instagram of the city. The account “thecityofcookeville” has made controversial posts regarding COVID. City Manager James Mills said the city has a good idea who owns the account. “We’ve had an issue with... Read more
So just to make sure. You guys want medical tyranny? That’s what the post was against
Also you don’t have your facts straight and are misleading. I never claimed to be apart of city government . I actually have proof where I have told anyone that has partnered with me that I am privately owned and not affiliated with City of Cookeville Government. So…..
Helga Elsa 'Bambi' Roberts
SPARTA — Helga Elsa “Bambi” Roberts, 79, of Cookeville, Tennessee, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021. Bambi was born May 17, 1942, in Nuremberg, Germany. Bambi will be lovingly remembered by … Read more