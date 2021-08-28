News wrap: Headlines in Cookeville

COOKEVILLE MAN CUTS OFF PENIS WHILE BEING CHASED BY POLICE

Law enforcement officers encountered a bizarre incident Wednesday morning as a Cookeville man led them on a two county pursuit from Dowelltown to Lebanon on Highway 70. What they learned was that the man, 39 year old Tyson Gilbert had severed his own penis and tossed it out the car window somewhere along the route either before or during the chase. Gilbert said he heard voices on his car radio telling him to commit the act in order to save the world. Read more