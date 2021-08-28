Cancel
Lebanon news digest: Top stories today

(LEBANON, PA) The news in Lebanon never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Extreme heat, flooding will plague central Pennsylvania Friday, forecasters say

Another afternoon of a nearly 100-degree heat index lies ahead, as well as the chance of severe thunderstorms that could cause flooding in parts of central Pennsylvania, according to forecasters. A flash flood watch in effect Friday from 1 p.m. through the night warned of “localized, heavy downpours” over a... Read more

Efforts are in motion to preserve the life of lost loved ones

Board members of the Lebanon Cemetery in York hope to engage with the community maintain the burial site Read more

Family of those buried in York’s historic Black cemetery want to expand preservation efforts

(York) — When Samantha Dorm of York began volunteering with the Friends of Lebanon Cemetery in 2019, she discovered she had over 100 relatives buried there. That amounts to six generations of her family. “It has very much been almost like a homecoming for me,” Dorm said. “The discovery of... Read more

its good intentions but the people are buried and they should let those Graves alone. 100'000 for something already done. why not help the living people and focus on that. respecting the dead means leave them rest in ✌

I have family members that were buried there that I cannot find. I believe there is room to celebrate our ancestors and our living legacy. Thank you for the work you are doing. I currently live out of state but would be honored to help in any capacity that I can. #BeBlessedBeGreatBeHumble

Getting To Know Visiting Angels with Jill Kaylor

Learn about the wide array of non-medical services that Visiting Angels can bring to you, in your home whether you live in Berks, Lancaster or Lebanon County or most other places throughout the state of Pennsylvania and the nation, by Jill Kaylor, Provider Relations Specialist. Local offices are located in York, Lancaster and Hanover. With the help of a Visiting Angels Senior Life Care Navigator, you can choose the best services for the length of time that you need those services. Read more

With Lebanon Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

