Lebanon news digest: Top stories today

Extreme heat, flooding will plague central Pennsylvania Friday, forecasters say
Another afternoon of a nearly 100-degree heat index lies ahead, as well as the chance of severe thunderstorms that could cause flooding in parts of central Pennsylvania, according to forecasters. A flash flood watch in effect Friday from 1 p.m. through the night warned of “localized, heavy downpours” over a... Read more
Efforts are in motion to preserve the life of lost loved ones
Board members of the Lebanon Cemetery in York hope to engage with the community maintain the burial site Read more
Family of those buried in York’s historic Black cemetery want to expand preservation efforts
(York) — When Samantha Dorm of York began volunteering with the Friends of Lebanon Cemetery in 2019, she discovered she had over 100 relatives buried there. That amounts to six generations of her family. “It has very much been almost like a homecoming for me,” Dorm said. “The discovery of... Read more
its good intentions but the people are buried and they should let those Graves alone. 100'000 for something already done. why not help the living people and focus on that. respecting the dead means leave them rest in ✌
I have family members that were buried there that I cannot find. I believe there is room to celebrate our ancestors and our living legacy. Thank you for the work you are doing. I currently live out of state but would be honored to help in any capacity that I can. #BeBlessedBeGreatBeHumble
