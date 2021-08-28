What's up: News headlines in State College
(STATE COLLEGE, PA) The news in State College never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.
We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
Flash flood watch issued for Lancaster County, thunderstorms and heavy winds expected Friday evening
After a week of hot and humid days, rain and possible flash flooding can be expected in Lancaster County this weekend. A flash flood watch has been issued for Lancaster County, beginning Friday afternoon at 1 p.m. and ending at 1 a.m. on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service in State College. Read more
State College non-profit makes Disney dreams come true
STATE COLLEGE, CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Olivia Peters loves to visit Disney World. “So when we took her to Disney for her first time and she found out she could get on a roller coaster and go just as fast as her sister, it was the light of her life,” Karina Peters, Olivia’s mom, said. Read more
Liberty Craft House in State College to reopen with brewery event
State College's Liberty Craft House, located at 346 E. College Ave., announced it will reopen Thursday with a "Welcome Back Night" at 5 p.m. The event will kick off the craft house's "official" reopening after closing during the pandemic, the craft house said. Liberty Craft House said it will feature... Read more
Summer reading camp beneficial for young students -- and their teachers
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — If there’s one advantage to conducting reading camps for elementary students virtually, it’s that you can attract participants from Harrisburg to Howard and from State College to Starkville, Mississippi. Nine Penn State College of Education graduate students completing their capstone course requirements for their Pennsylvania Reading... Read more
Comments / 0