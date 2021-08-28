Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
State College, PA

What's up: News headlines in State College

Posted by 
State College Voice
State College Voice
 6 days ago

(STATE COLLEGE, PA) The news in State College never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Lancaster County / lancasteronline.com

Flash flood watch issued for Lancaster County, thunderstorms and heavy winds expected Friday evening

Flash flood watch issued for Lancaster County, thunderstorms and heavy winds expected Friday evening

After a week of hot and humid days, rain and possible flash flooding can be expected in Lancaster County this weekend. A flash flood watch has been issued for Lancaster County, beginning Friday afternoon at 1 p.m. and ending at 1 a.m. on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service in State College. Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
State College / wearecentralpa.com

State College non-profit makes Disney dreams come true

State College non-profit makes Disney dreams come true

STATE COLLEGE, CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Olivia Peters loves to visit Disney World. “So when we took her to Disney for her first time and she found out she could get on a roller coaster and go just as fast as her sister, it was the light of her life,” Karina Peters, Olivia’s mom, said. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
State College / psu.edu

Liberty Craft House in State College to reopen with brewery event

Liberty Craft House in State College to reopen with brewery event

State College's Liberty Craft House, located at 346 E. College Ave., announced it will reopen Thursday with a "Welcome Back Night" at 5 p.m. The event will kick off the craft house's "official" reopening after closing during the pandemic, the craft house said. Liberty Craft House said it will feature... Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
State College / psu.edu

Summer reading camp beneficial for young students -- and their teachers

Summer reading camp beneficial for young students -- and their teachers

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — If there’s one advantage to conducting reading camps for elementary students virtually, it’s that you can attract participants from Harrisburg to Howard and from State College to Starkville, Mississippi. Nine Penn State College of Education graduate students completing their capstone course requirements for their Pennsylvania Reading... Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
State College Voice

State College Voice

State College, PA
30
Followers
205
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With State College Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
State College, PA
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

COVID-19 booster shots: Health agencies advise they need more data before issuing guidance

Health officials have advised the White House that regulators need more time to review necessary data before approving a COVID-19 booster shot plan. The guidance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is that both agencies have so far only accumulated enough data to suggest that some individuals who received the Pfizer vaccine should get a booster shot.

Comments / 0

Community Policy