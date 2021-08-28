What's up: News headlines in State College

(STATE COLLEGE, PA) The news in State College never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Flash flood watch issued for Lancaster County, thunderstorms and heavy winds expected Friday evening After a week of hot and humid days, rain and possible flash flooding can be expected in Lancaster County this weekend. A flash flood watch has been issued for Lancaster County, beginning Friday afternoon at 1 p.m. and ending at 1 a.m. on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service in State College. Read more

State College non-profit makes Disney dreams come true STATE COLLEGE, CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Olivia Peters loves to visit Disney World. “So when we took her to Disney for her first time and she found out she could get on a roller coaster and go just as fast as her sister, it was the light of her life,” Karina Peters, Olivia’s mom, said. Read more

Liberty Craft House in State College to reopen with brewery event State College's Liberty Craft House, located at 346 E. College Ave., announced it will reopen Thursday with a "Welcome Back Night" at 5 p.m. The event will kick off the craft house's "official" reopening after closing during the pandemic, the craft house said. Liberty Craft House said it will feature... Read more

