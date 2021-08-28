Trending local news in Meridian

Cancel
Meridian, MS

Posted by 
Meridian News Beat
Meridian News Beat
 6 days ago

(MERIDIAN, MS) The news in Meridian never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Meridian area, click here.

Meridian / meridianstar.com

'He was a good man': Jesse Palmer remembered as civic leader

'He was a good man': Jesse Palmer remembered as civic leader

Longtime educator and former councilman Jesse Palmer is being remembered in Meridian as an inspiration to everyone he knew. Mr. Palmer passed away Tuesday at the age of 93. Mr. Palmer, a 1948 T.J. Harris High School graduate, played football at then-Mississippi Industrial College, where he was all-conference on defense. He played against legendary Grambling State University head coach Eddie Robinson. He graduated from Mississippi Industrial in 1953 and also attended Alabama A&M and Tuskegee Institute. Read more

Alabama / thecutoffnews.com

C Spire Starts Building 243-mile Fiber Optic Cable Route In Mississippi, Alabama

C Spire Starts Building 243-mile Fiber Optic Cable Route In Mississippi, Alabama

Next-gen infrastructure will help telecom, tech firm offer ultra-fast internet to consumers, businesses. C Spire, following through on its promise to rapidly deploy next-generation technology infrastructure for consumers and businesses, has started construction on a 243-mile-long fiber optic cable route from Meridian, Mississippi to Homewood, Alabama. Contractors for the broadband... Read more

Meridian / wtok.com

Deitra McKenzie addresses Rotary Club about Hurricane Season

Deitra McKenzie addresses Rotary Club about Hurricane Season

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Storm Team 11 Meteorologist Deitra McKenzie was the guest speaker at the Meridian Rotary Club’s weekly meeting Wednesday. She covered the ins and outs of hurricane season, how storms are named, current activity in the Atlantic and how hurricanes can affect our weather in East Mississippi and West Alabama. Read more

Meridian / wtok.com

TJ Harris Lower, Poplar Springs Elementary shift to virtual learning

TJ Harris Lower, Poplar Springs Elementary shift to virtual learning

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Concerns about COVID-19 cases forced the Meridian Public School District to transition two schools to virtual learning. TJ Harris Lower Elementary and Poplar Springs Elementary will shift to virtual learning Thursday, August 26. Students will return to campus after the Labor Day holiday Tuesday, September 7,... Read more

Meridian News Beat

Meridian News Beat

Meridian, MS
With Meridian News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

#Local News
