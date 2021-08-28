What's up: Top news in Gadsden
Volunteer cleanup at Forrest, Sixth Street cemeteries in Gadsden set for Sunday afternoon
Anyone interested in helping keep a couple of local cemeteries clean have the chance to do so Sunday at a volunteer community cleanup day. One group will be working on Southern Hill Cemetery, also known as Sixth Street Cemetery, while another group will take care of Forrest Cemetery. The event... Read more
now they just need to clean up ALL of Gadsden... everytime I go through it looks worse and worse... nothing but crackheads, empty condemned homes, and car washes... Goodyear killed the city when they left...
Gadsden City's Miller, Waldrop, Horton pace Week 1 top prep football area performers
Here are this week’s top high school football performers from Gadsden-area schools:. Gadsden City running back C.J. Miller rushed 16 times for 124 yards and three touchdowns and caught three passes for 42 yards and another score as the Titans (2-0) eased past Fort Payne 34-10. Gadsden City quarterback Luke... Read more
Longtime attorney, former state Sen. Jack Floyd dead at 92
A Gadsden law firm expressed it well in a Facebook post Wednesday: The legal community lost one of the greats with the death of Jack Floyd. "Jack was beloved by the bench and the bar," Etowah County Presiding Judge William Ogletree said. "He loved the law and serving others. "One... Read more
GAA proposals: Pilgrim's defends plan, Etowah Community gives detail, questions leadership
The crowd response belied the David and Goliath scenario one might have expected at last Friday's Gadsden Airport Authority meeting, when JBS-owned Pilgrim's Pride, a poultry-producing giant, faced off against Etowah Community, a group of local business people, competing for the GAA members' approval with two very different plans for development at the airport. Read more