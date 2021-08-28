Cancel
Gadsden, AL

What's up: Top news in Gadsden

Gadsden News Watch
Gadsden News Watch
 6 days ago

(GADSDEN, AL) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Gadsden.

We've got you covered on the latest developments in your community.

Gadsden / gadsdentimes.com

Volunteer cleanup at Forrest, Sixth Street cemeteries in Gadsden set for Sunday afternoon

Volunteer cleanup at Forrest, Sixth Street cemeteries in Gadsden set for Sunday afternoon

Anyone interested in helping keep a couple of local cemeteries clean have the chance to do so Sunday at a volunteer community cleanup day. One group will be working on Southern Hill Cemetery, also known as Sixth Street Cemetery, while another group will take care of Forrest Cemetery. The event... Read more

Comments
avatar

now they just need to clean up ALL of Gadsden... everytime I go through it looks worse and worse... nothing but crackheads, empty condemned homes, and car washes... Goodyear killed the city when they left...

Gadsden / gadsdentimes.com

Gadsden City's Miller, Waldrop, Horton pace Week 1 top prep football area performers

Gadsden City's Miller, Waldrop, Horton pace Week 1 top prep football area performers

Here are this week’s top high school football performers from Gadsden-area schools:. Gadsden City running back C.J. Miller rushed 16 times for 124 yards and three touchdowns and caught three passes for 42 yards and another score as the Titans (2-0) eased past Fort Payne 34-10. Gadsden City quarterback Luke... Read more

Etowah County / montgomeryadvertiser.com

Longtime attorney, former state Sen. Jack Floyd dead at 92

Longtime attorney, former state Sen. Jack Floyd dead at 92

A Gadsden law firm expressed it well in a Facebook post Wednesday: The legal community lost one of the greats with the death of Jack Floyd. "Jack was beloved by the bench and the bar," Etowah County Presiding Judge William Ogletree said. "He loved the law and serving others. "One... Read more

Etowah County / gadsdentimes.com

GAA proposals: Pilgrim's defends plan, Etowah Community gives detail, questions leadership

GAA proposals: Pilgrim's defends plan, Etowah Community gives detail, questions leadership

The crowd response belied the David and Goliath scenario one might have expected at last Friday's Gadsden Airport Authority meeting, when JBS-owned Pilgrim's Pride, a poultry-producing giant, faced off against Etowah Community, a group of local business people, competing for the GAA members' approval with two very different plans for development at the airport. Read more

Gadsden News Watch

Gadsden News Watch

Gadsden, AL
With Gadsden News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

