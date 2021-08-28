Cancel
Harrisonburg, VA

News wrap: Top stories in Harrisonburg

Harrisonburg Times
Harrisonburg Times
 6 days ago

(HARRISONBURG, VA) Here are today’s top stories from the Harrisonburg area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Harrisonburg area, click here.

LATEST NEWS
Harrisonburg / whsv.com

Parent speaks out after child is almost hit getting off a Harrisonburg school bus

Parent speaks out after child is almost hit getting off a Harrisonburg school bus

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Valinda Wood says her heart was racing after her fourth grade daughter was almost hit while getting off the school bus Tuesday near Devon Lane. Wood says since the first day of class last week, her daughter has eagerly waked her up every morning to bring her to the bus stop. Read more

if the school bus cam got the cars tag...police officer should pay the visit with a citation

TRENDING NOW
Harrisonburg / whsv.com

Hope Distributed to start 'Baby Hope' program Sept. 1

Hope Distributed to start ‘Baby Hope’ program Sept. 1

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Hope Distributed Food Bank is kicking off a new program to help local families with infants and young children. They are calling it ‘Baby Hope.’. Families will be able to get things like diapers, wipes, formula at no cost. Executive Director Jeff Wilhelm said there... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE
Harrisonburg / whsv.com

20-Yard Dash: Moorefield

20-Yard Dash: Moorefield

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Our 20-Yard Dash series takes a look at Moorefield. The Yellow Jackets are looking to build off an up-and-down 2020 campaign in which Moorefield played just seven games due to COVID-19 issues. However, Moorefield went 4-3 last year and made an appearance in the Class A state playoffs. As the Yellow Jackets prepare for the 2021 campaign, head coach Matt Altobello says he hopes his team is balanced on both sides of the ball. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE
Harrisonburg / herdzone.com

No. 1 Men's Soccer Kicks off 2021 at No. 21 James Madison

No. 1 Men’s Soccer Kicks off 2021 at No. 21 James Madison

HARRISONBURG, Va. – The No. 1-ranked Marshall men's soccer team begins the journey of the 2021 season at No. 21 James Madison. The season-opener for both teams is set to kickoff at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday from Sentara Park as part of the Fairfield by Marriott Invitational. No. 15 Virginia Tech and Kansas City are also participating in the tournament. Read more

Harrisonburg Times

Harrisonburg Times

Harrisonburg, VA
With Harrisonburg Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

