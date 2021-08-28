News wrap: Headlines in Sanford

(SANFORD, NC) The news in Sanford never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Special ops soldiers hold exercise in Chatham Co. PITTSBORO — Chatham County emergency responders partnered recently with several other local and state agencies to support a jump exercise at Jordan Lake with U.S. Army Special Operations Command 95th Civil Affairs Brigade (Airborne) of Fort Bragg.

Man charged with kidnapping, rape A Sanford man is accused of kidnapping and raping a woman in a vehicle on Steele Bridge Road, according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office. Victor Manuel Aguirre Mariano, 36, who is homeless, was arrested Thursday in Wilmington, where he was working a construction job, by U.S. Marshals, Capt. Jeff Johnson said.

National Night Out canceled in Sanford for 2021 The city of Sanford has canceled its 2021 National Night Out celebration "due to the high rate of community transmission of COVID-19 and low rates of vaccination," according to a press release from the city. The annual event – which was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic –...

