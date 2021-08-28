Cancel
Sanford, NC

News wrap: Headlines in Sanford

(SANFORD, NC) The news in Sanford never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

For more stories like these, click here.

Chatham County

Special ops soldiers hold exercise in Chatham Co.

Special ops soldiers hold exercise in Chatham Co.

PITTSBORO — Chatham County emergency responders partnered recently with several other local and state agencies to support a jump exercise at Jordan Lake with U.S. Army Special Operations Command 95th Civil Affairs Brigade (Airborne) of Fort Bragg.

Sanford

Man charged with kidnapping, rape

Man charged with kidnapping, rape

A Sanford man is accused of kidnapping and raping a woman in a vehicle on Steele Bridge Road, according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office. Victor Manuel Aguirre Mariano, 36, who is homeless, was arrested Thursday in Wilmington, where he was working a construction job, by U.S. Marshals, Capt. Jeff Johnson said.

Sanford

National Night Out canceled in Sanford for 2021

National Night Out canceled in Sanford for 2021

The city of Sanford has canceled its 2021 National Night Out celebration "due to the high rate of community transmission of COVID-19 and low rates of vaccination," according to a press release from the city. The annual event – which was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic –...

Sanford

Public Notice for Re-Districting Following 2020 Census

Public Notice for Re-Districting Following 2020 Census

The City Council of the City of Sanford is considering revising the boundaries of the current 5 voting wards from which 5 of the 7 Council members are elected. A public hearing to consider this matter has been scheduled for 6:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 7, 2021 in the Council Chambers of the Sanford Municipal Building at 225 E. Weatherspoon Street.

ABOUT

With Sanford Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

