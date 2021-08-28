News wrap: Headlines in Salisbury

(SALISBURY, MD) What’s going on in Salisbury? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Salisbury University Fighting Fake COVID Cards SALISBURY, Md. - Salisbury University is using a centralized data base, the Chesapeake Regional Information System for our Patients (CRISP), to verify the vaccination status of students faculty and staff. Students must give consent to be screened through CRISP. Once a student is verified to be vaccinated they can schedule a return to campus COVID test. If the test result comes back negative the student is cleared for the semester.

Salisbury University Freshmen Move In SALISBURY, Md. - Salisbury University Class of 2025 has moved into their dorms. Freshman Emma Vaneck says she's just grateful to be here. "We're at least in person at least we can be here and not from home so it's better than nothing," said Vaneck. Vaneck believes it's because of...

Two Men Facing Federal Indictment for Stealing Two Eastern Shore Men Facing Federal Indictment for Stealing More Than $900,000 from a Salisbury Corporation Where One of Them Worked. Allegedly Posed as Victims in Telephone Calls to Conceal the Fraud. Baltimore, MD (STL.News) A federal grand jury has returned an indictment charging Stephen L. Franklin, age 53, of...

