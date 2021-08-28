Cancel
Salisbury, MD

News wrap: Headlines in Salisbury

Salisbury Dispatch
 6 days ago

(SALISBURY, MD) What’s going on in Salisbury? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Salisbury University Fighting Fake COVID Cards

SALISBURY, Md. - Salisbury University is using a centralized data base, the Chesapeake Regional Information System for our Patients (CRISP), to verify the vaccination status of students faculty and staff. Students must give consent to be screened through CRISP. Once a student is verified to be vaccinated they can schedule a return to campus COVID test. If the test result comes back negative the student is cleared for the semester. Read more

should never be happening! the mandate is illegal and lawsuits are inevitable! the school is going to be responsible for the students that are cowerst into getting the vaccine! when long-term effects are not known!

Salisbury University Freshmen Move In

SALISBURY, Md. - Salisbury University Class of 2025 has moved into their dorms. Freshman Emma Vaneck says she's just grateful to be here. "We're at least in person at least we can be here and not from home so it's better than nothing," said Vaneck. Vaneck believes it's because of... Read more

Two Men Facing Federal Indictment for Stealing

Two Eastern Shore Men Facing Federal Indictment for Stealing More Than $900,000 from a Salisbury Corporation Where One of Them Worked. Allegedly Posed as Victims in Telephone Calls to Conceal the Fraud. Baltimore, MD (STL.News) A federal grand jury has returned an indictment charging Stephen L. Franklin, age 53, of... Read more

Day 3 of Extreme Heat: Code Orange Air Quality Advisory

SALISBURY, Md. - Extreme heat has returned to Delmarva and Wednesday marked the third day in a row temperatures reached the 90s. The National Weather Service issued a code orange, air quality advisory. The advisory was in effect throughout Wednesday. During an air quality advisor, those with asthma, heart disease,... Read more

CNN said this heat is because you white people drive cars...STOP THE HEAT... WALK TO WORK

