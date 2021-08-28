Top stories trending in Casper

(CASPER, WY) The news in Casper never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

LOCAL HEADLINE

Wyoming embraces Jeffree Star despite homophobia, his past CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — Jeffree Star is, inarguably, the biggest celebrity in Casper. The Youtuber-slash-makeup mogul first landed here in December, saying publicly he wanted to work on his autobiography. Videos and pictures of him exploring the state, eating at local restaurants and roaming his 70-acre ranch soon dominated his social media channels. In June, Star announced in a video that he was moving to Casper permanently, and selling his mansion outside Los Angeles to prove it. Read more

TRENDING NOW

Wyoming adds 367 confirmed COVID-19 cases Friday; 38 in Natrona County CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Health reported an additional 367 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state during its 3 p.m. Friday, August 27 update. That brings the total number of confirmed cases in Wyoming to 60,684 since the pandemic began. 105 new probable cases were also added, bringing the total to 12,783. Read more

LATEST NEWS

Kaycee’s Jason Humble Enshrined in WCA Hall of Fame Jason Humble's first year as the boy's basketball coach at Kaycee was back in 1993. Since then, he has rung up a career record of 462-247. His Buckaroo teams won state championships in 1999 and 2018. That '99 team went a remarkable 22-1. In fact, the Kaycee boys basketball program has been one of the most consistent in the state under Humble's supervision. Currently, the Bucs have 11 straight winning seasons. His teams have missed the 1A State Tournament just twice since 1996. Read more

LOCAL PICK