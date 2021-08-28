Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Casper, WY

Top stories trending in Casper

Posted by 
Casper Updates
Casper Updates
 6 days ago

(CASPER, WY) The news in Casper never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Wyoming / apnews.com

Wyoming embraces Jeffree Star despite homophobia, his past

Wyoming embraces Jeffree Star despite homophobia, his past

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — Jeffree Star is, inarguably, the biggest celebrity in Casper. The Youtuber-slash-makeup mogul first landed here in December, saying publicly he wanted to work on his autobiography. Videos and pictures of him exploring the state, eating at local restaurants and roaming his 70-acre ranch soon dominated his social media channels. In June, Star announced in a video that he was moving to Casper permanently, and selling his mansion outside Los Angeles to prove it. Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Wyoming / oilcity.news

Wyoming adds 367 confirmed COVID-19 cases Friday; 38 in Natrona County

Wyoming adds 367 confirmed COVID-19 cases Friday; 38 in Natrona County

CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Health reported an additional 367 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state during its 3 p.m. Friday, August 27 update. That brings the total number of confirmed cases in Wyoming to 60,684 since the pandemic began. 105 new probable cases were also added, bringing the total to 12,783. Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Casper / mycountry955.com

Kaycee’s Jason Humble Enshrined in WCA Hall of Fame

Kaycee’s Jason Humble Enshrined in WCA Hall of Fame

Jason Humble's first year as the boy's basketball coach at Kaycee was back in 1993. Since then, he has rung up a career record of 462-247. His Buckaroo teams won state championships in 1999 and 2018. That '99 team went a remarkable 22-1. In fact, the Kaycee boys basketball program has been one of the most consistent in the state under Humble's supervision. Currently, the Bucs have 11 straight winning seasons. His teams have missed the 1A State Tournament just twice since 1996. Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Casper / dailywyomingcowboy.com

Backstory: Caspers Commissary Mall was once the largest “supermarket” in town

Backstory: Caspers Commissary Mall was once the largest “supermarket” in town

CASPER, Wyo – What’s left of the Casper Commissary may not seem very exciting today, but almost a century ago it gave Casper residents their first taste of the modern supermarket. The Commissary Mall, as it stands today at 138 S. Kimball, was originally built to complement the rear of... Read more

Comments / 0

Casper Updates

Casper Updates

Casper, WY
85
Followers
206
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

With Casper Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Casper, WY
Local
Wyoming Government
Casper, WY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

COVID-19 booster shots: Health agencies advise they need more data before issuing guidance

Health officials have advised the White House that regulators need more time to review necessary data before approving a COVID-19 booster shot plan. The guidance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is that both agencies have so far only accumulated enough data to suggest that some individuals who received the Pfizer vaccine should get a booster shot.

Comments / 0

Community Policy