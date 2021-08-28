Top stories trending in Casper
(CASPER, WY) The news in Casper never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.
Catch up on what’s trending in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
Wyoming embraces Jeffree Star despite homophobia, his past
CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — Jeffree Star is, inarguably, the biggest celebrity in Casper. The Youtuber-slash-makeup mogul first landed here in December, saying publicly he wanted to work on his autobiography. Videos and pictures of him exploring the state, eating at local restaurants and roaming his 70-acre ranch soon dominated his social media channels. In June, Star announced in a video that he was moving to Casper permanently, and selling his mansion outside Los Angeles to prove it. Read more
Wyoming adds 367 confirmed COVID-19 cases Friday; 38 in Natrona County
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Health reported an additional 367 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state during its 3 p.m. Friday, August 27 update. That brings the total number of confirmed cases in Wyoming to 60,684 since the pandemic began. 105 new probable cases were also added, bringing the total to 12,783. Read more
Kaycee’s Jason Humble Enshrined in WCA Hall of Fame
Jason Humble's first year as the boy's basketball coach at Kaycee was back in 1993. Since then, he has rung up a career record of 462-247. His Buckaroo teams won state championships in 1999 and 2018. That '99 team went a remarkable 22-1. In fact, the Kaycee boys basketball program has been one of the most consistent in the state under Humble's supervision. Currently, the Bucs have 11 straight winning seasons. His teams have missed the 1A State Tournament just twice since 1996. Read more
Backstory: Caspers Commissary Mall was once the largest “supermarket” in town
CASPER, Wyo – What’s left of the Casper Commissary may not seem very exciting today, but almost a century ago it gave Casper residents their first taste of the modern supermarket. The Commissary Mall, as it stands today at 138 S. Kimball, was originally built to complement the rear of... Read more
Comments / 0